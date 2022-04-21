National Civil Service Day 2022: All you need to know about date, history and significance

The date of 21 April was selected to commemorate National Civil Service Day as it marks the anniversary of the historic address given by the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the newly appointed administrative services officers

National Civil Service Day is marked by the Union government of India on 21 April annually. The day is solely dedicated to India's civil servants in various departments. National Civil Service Day acknowledges the contribution of these officials in public administration.

Why is National Civil Service Day observed on 21 April?

The date of 21 April was selected to commemorate National Civil Service Day as it marks the anniversary of the historic address given by the country’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to the newly appointed Administrative Services Officers. Patel made the address in 1947 at New Delhi’s Metcalf House.

During this historic occasion, Sardar Patel had referred to the newly-appointed civil servants as the “steel frame of India” . He also laid down the rules and guidelines for good administration.

The country’s first National Civil Service Day event was conducted on 21 April, 2006 in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. From then on, this function has become an annual affair which that celebrates the contributions by civil servants to the country's development.

How is the day celebrated?

Every year on this day, Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are conferred "to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/ Organizations of the Central and State Governments", according to the official website of the awards.

At this award function, civil servants come together and learn the good practices being implemented in the field of public administration.

Significance:

On National Civil Service Day, the Centre discusses and evaluates the work of various departments under its overview. These awards also highlight how much civil services have contributed to the country's development since independence.

Last year, the Centre received 2,253 nominations for the awards. Out of the total number, 183 were under the Khelo India scheme, 847 were under the Innovation scheme.

