National Chartered Accountant Day 2020: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, other BJP leaders laud CA community for 'healthy economy'

National Chartered Accountant Day 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India.

National Chartered Accountant Day 2020: National Chartered Accountant Day or CA Day is celebrated annually on 1 July commemorating the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on this day in 1949. This year is the 72nd celebration of National CA Day.

According to a report in NDTV, ICAI is India's national professional accounting body and also the second biggest accounting organisation in the world.

The report further mentioned that ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the British government in India passed the Companies Act in 1913, that provided for the appointment of an auditor to audit the books each company registered under the act had to maintain.

As per the report, in 1930, a decision to maintain a register of accountants was taken by the Centre. The title of Registered Accountant was given to those accountants whose name was entered into this roster.

In 1948, an expert committee said that an autonomous body should be formed for enhanced regulation of accounts and subsequently the ICAI came into existence when the Chartered Accounts Act of 1949 was passed. The term Chartered Accountant became the preferred title instead of the previously used Registered Accountant.

On the occasion of National CA Day 2020, a number of leaders extended their wishes to the CA community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the community on National CA Day 2020. "Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued," wrote the prime minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted all CA professionals and said that the country is proud of her "talented CA fraternity" which has been playing a pivotal role in the nation building.

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari extended his best wishes to CA community on CA day 2020. "The CA community has played an exemplary role in nation building through their financial and economic expertise," he tweeted.

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal shared a video where he spoke about the challenges that CA's have to face.

Extending his wishes to fellow CAs, the minister wrote, "Backbone of the financial system, CAs play a key role in

furthering better corporate governance in our society. My best wishes to the CA fraternity. May they continue to advance India's economic growth."

Here’s how others wished the CA community:

