NATA 2020 to be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic; first test postponed to 29 August

This year, the part A test will be a computer-based preferential choice type test instead of a paper-based drawing test.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has announced that NATA 2020 will be held online in light of the rising cases of COVID-19. The CoA has also postponed NATA 2020 that was scheduled for 1 August.

Now, the first test of NATA 2020 is proposed to be conducted on 29 August, while the date for the second test will be announced in due course.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) comprises two tests - Part A (Drawing test) and Part B (Test on Scientific Ability and General Aptitude).

Part A will now be a preferential choice type test which candidates will have to attempt on computer or laptop, reported The Indian Express. This year, it will not be paper-based drawing test. The CoA has also revised the syllabus for Part A.

Under the new syllabus for the first test, candidates need to focus on “Understanding the important visual principles in a composition (2D OR 3D) such as balance, rhythm, direction, hierarchy, etc. Understanding geometry and the ability to visualize shape and solve geometrical puzzles to test spatial intelligence.”

Besides, candidates should pay attention to “Understanding color theory and the various terminologies to test color scheme awareness and knowledge; Visual system interpretation and perception to test graphical similarities and other properties; Ability to understand spatial relationship between objects, and to visualize images and scenarios; Tests for cognitive ability: perception, attention, recognition, memory etc.”

The NATA is conducted for admissions to B.Arch courses. Candidates can apply in institutes of their choice using NATA scores.

Part A usually tests a candidate’s drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. On the other hand, Part B comprises questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, General Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.