NATA 2020 examination dates announced: Exams to be held on 1 and 29 August; candidates can check nata.in for details

NATA 2020 examination dates | The Council of Architecture has announced the dates for NATA 2020. The first test of NATA 2020 will be conducted on 1 August, while the second exam will be held on 29 August.The council has said that NATA brochure with revised important dates will shortly be uploaded on its official website.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) portal will also be reopened in the coming days for registration of first and second test and application correction purpose.

Candidates are advised to keeping visiting the official website of NATA or the council at regular intervals for updates.

NATA is conducted for admission to BArch courses. Basically, using NATA scores can apply in institutes of their choice.

The first exam was earlier slated to be held on 19 April, but got delayed due to imposition of coronavirus lockdown. The second test was to be conducted on 31 May.

NATA tests candidates’ drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability.

Three questions of drawing are asked in the exam, out of which two are of 35 marks each and one is 55 marks. The drawing paper is conducted on an A4 size sheet. This is part A of the exam.

In part B, there are 15 questions of PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) carrying 1.5 marks each. Besides, there are 35 questions of general aptitude and logical reasoning carrying 1.5 marks each.

This pattern remains the same for both, first test as well as second.