NATA 2020: Results of National Aptitude Test for Architecture to be released shortly, check on nata.in

NATA 2020: The Council of Architecture (COA) will declare the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 for the first test on Friday. Once declared, students can check their score on the official website nata.in.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on 3 September. The COA released a notification stating that the declaration of the First Test of NATA 2020 is postponed and will be announced on 4 September.

The council also said that the date for new registration for the second test of NATA 2020 is also extended up to 6 September at 12 noon.

According to a report by Careers 360, COA has not specified the time of the release of the result. However, it is expected to be announced anytime soon.

Candidates will be able to download the result in the form of a scorecard. Ranks secured in the first test along with the marks will be mentioned in the result.

COA will conduct NATA 2020 second test on 12 September. Candidates can take the test either from their home or at the test centre allotted by the council.

The admit card for the exam will be released on 9 September and the result will be declared on 17 September.

A report by Hindustan Times said NATA is conducted by COA twice in a year. Candidates have the option to appear in both the exams.

The first test was conducted on 29 August.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions NATA first test result.

Step 3: Enter email address, password and other credentials to log in.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out.

As per a report by The Times of India, the result will mention the marks obtained by the candidates in each part of the exam out of 200.

To qualify in Part A, students will have to secure a minimum of 32 marks out of 125 marks, while at least 18 marks out of 75 marks are required to clear Part B.

Overall qualifying marks would be based on post-exam statistics and at the council's discretion.