NATA 2020: Council of Architecture to hold second exam on 12 Sept; register by 4 Sept on nata.in

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 second test will be conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on 12 September. Candidates can register for the test at nata.in by 4 September.

As per COA notice, candidates can appear for the test either from their home or at the test centre allotted by the council.

The mock test will be conducted for candidates taking the exam from home on 7 September.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the admit card for the exam will be released on 9 September and the result will be declared on 17 September.

The admit card will mentions details including the personal information of the candidate, date of the exam, slot or timing. It will also specify the COVID-19 specific guidelines for the candidates who will be taking the exam.

As per a report by The Indian Express, candidates who will be taking NATA second test are advised to visit the official website for updates.

They may also contact NATA helpdesk via email at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and through phone - 9319275557, 7303487773.

On 25 August, COA has released the admit card for the NATA 2020 first test on its website. Candidates can download it using their registered email address and password.

The first test will be conducted on 29 August. It will be a three hour exam. There will be 15 minutes break for examinees. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

The first exam will be drawing and will consists of 3 questions carrying 35 marks each, while the second paper will have 15 choice questions (MCQs).

NATA measures the aptitude of the candidate's for the specific field of study - Architecture. The test examines drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that has been acquired over a long period of time, and that are related to the specific field of study.