NATA 2020: National Aptitude Test for Architecture declares results of first test; check scorecard on nata.in

The Council of Architecture will conduct the second test on 12 September, the registrations for which are open till 6 September.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) result 2020 for the first test has been released by Council of Architecture online at nata.in. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their scores with the help of their email address and password.

According to a report in NDTV, the result includes details such as marks secured by the student, qualifying status and rank.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will have to individually apply to the participating institutes since there will be no common counselling conducted by COA. Admissions will be granted to candidates on the basis of the marks obtained by them in NATA.

As per a report by Careers 360, to qualify the exam, candidates have to secure a minimum of 32 marks out of 125 marks in Part A and 18 marks out of 75 marks in Part B.

Of total 200 marks, the overall cut off marks would be declared by the council soon after the release of both NATA results 2020.

The result of the first test conducted on 29 August was earlier scheduled to be released on 3 September but was postponed by a day due to unspecified reasons.

The COA has extended the date for new registration for NATA 2020 second test till 12 noon of 6 September. Candidates who have not applied for the test can register themselves on the official website.

The second test will be held on 12 September and applicants can take the exam either from their home or at the test centre allotted by the council.

The admit card will be issued on 9 September and the result will be announced on 17 September.

Steps to check NATA 2020 first test result

Step 1: Visit the official site of NATA - nata.in

Step 2: Login to your account using your email ID, password and other credentials.

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

NATA tests the aptitude of the candidates for architecture. It tests drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that have been acquired over a long period of time, and that are related to specific field of study.