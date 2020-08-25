NATA 2020 admit card: Council of Architecture releases hall tickets at nata.in; exam on 29 August

NATA 2020 | The council had also conducted compulsory mock test for all candidates appearing for the exam on 21 and 22 August

NATA 2020 | The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 has been released by the Council of Architecture (CoA) on Tuesday. Candidates who have registered themselves for the test can download the hall ticket from the website - nata.in.

The admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on 24 August but has got delayed by a day.

Candidates can download the hall ticket using their registered email address and password.

Only those applicants who have registered for the first test will be able to download the admit card.

The admit card mentions the personal information, date of the exam, slot and other important details related to the test. It also has the COVID-19 specific guidelines for the candidates who will be appearing for the exam.

NATA 2020 for the first test will be held on 29 August. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam will be conducted in two modes - center based and home proctored test.

The mock test has been already conducted by the council on 21 and 22 August. It was compulsory for candidates appearing for the exam to take the mock test.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours. It will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm where 15 minutes break time will be given to examinees.

The first exam will be of drawing and will have 3 questions carrying 35 marks each, while the second exam will have 15 multiple choice questions (MCQs), according to Times Now.

How to download NATA 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website - nata.in and click on the link that mentions NATA-2020 Registration

Step 2: Log in with your email ID, password and security code

Step 3: Click on the tab that mentions NATA 2020 admit card

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out