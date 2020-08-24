NATA 2020: Council of Architecture to release admit cards today at official website nata.in

NATA 2020 | Only those applicants who had registered for the first test will be able to download the NATA admit card 2020

NATA 2020 | The admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 will be released by the Council of Architecture (CoA) today (24 August). Once released, candidates can download admit cards from the official website - nata.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, only those applicants who had registered for the first test will be able to download NATA admit card 2020.

The hall ticket will have the personal information, exam date, slot and other important details of the exam. It will also have the COVID-19 specific guidelines for the candidates who will be taking the exam.

Due to the pandemic, the exam will be conducted in two modes - center based and home proctored test. The remote proctored test will be tracked through GPS.

As per a report by Times Now, NATA 2020 for the first test will be conducted on 29 August.

The council has already conducted the mock test on 21 and 22 August. It was compulsory for the candidates appearing for the exam to take the mock test.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours and will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm with a 15-minute break in-between.

The first exam will be of drawing and will comprise of 3 questions carrying 35 marks each, while the second exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) having 15 questions.

Steps to download NATA 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official site of NATA - nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions NATA Admit Card.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password and press the submit button.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

NATA measures the aptitude of the candidate's for the specific field of study - architecture. The test measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that has been acquired over a long period of time, and that are related to the specific field of study.