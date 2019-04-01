NATA 2019 Admit Card to be released on 1 April; candidates can check details on nata.in

NATA 2019 Admit Card | The Council of Architecture (CoA) will be releasing the admit cards of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 on Monday on the official website. The examination will be held in 14 April.

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to NATA’s official website.

Step 2: Click on ‘admit card/hall ticket 2019’.

Step 3: Log in using registration number.

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print of the admit card.

Candidates have been asked to ensure that the photograph and signature on the admit card is clearly visible.

NATA is an entrance examination held for admission into architecture courses. The test on 14 April will be conducted online and will consist of multiple-choice questions. The second test, to be held on 7 July, will be a drawing test. Appearing in the second test is not mandatory and is purely at the discretion of the applicants.

