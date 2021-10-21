Candidates can reach out on the NTA Help Desk number 011-4075 9000 if they face any difficulty in either downloading the admit card or notice any error it them

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website at https://nat.nta.ac.in/.

Applicants can access the NAT 2021 admit cards by using their date of birth and application form number.

As per schedule, the test will be conducted on 23 and 24 October in online mode.

Check steps on to download NAT 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA at https://nat.nta.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “NAT 2021 Admit Card” on the home page

Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to enter their date of birth or password along with the application form number

Step 4: After providing all details, the NAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference and use

Here's the direct link to download NAT admit card

Candidates must mandatorily carry their admit cards on the day of the exam.

Along with the admit cards, the NAT 2021 schedule can also be checked in the notice issued by NTA. It is also advisable for all candidates to read the instructions on the admit cards carefully.

If any candidate faces any kind of difficulty either in downloading the admit card or notices any error it them then he/she should contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000. Moreover, candidates can also write to the agency at nat@nta.ac.in.

Meanwhile, for any technical questions, students can also call at 7829207426, 6364426664, 6364436664, or 7829207346. For the latest updates and information, they should also keep a regular check on the NTA website.