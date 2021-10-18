NAT helps candidates join the right institutions and assess their certain skills, including creativity, emotional intelligence, decision making, inter-personnel communication and growth mindset

Registrations for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021, opened recently by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will close today, 18 October. It is an ability profiler exam and is meant for students between 13 to 25 years of age. Applicants can take the test free of cost.

Registration for NAT 2021 began on 11 October and the examination will be held on 23 and 24 October.

Through this exam, NTA aims to guide students towards the correct institution and help them gain skills training. Candidates who want to register for the exam can apply by visiting the official website nat.nta.ac.in.

Steps for NAT 2021 registration are as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official website - nat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the link ‘NAT 2021 – Register Online’

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the link that says ‘new registration’

Step 4: After registering yourself, fill the NAT application form by entering the required details

Step 5: Upload all relevant documents such as photo, thumb impression, and signature

Step 6: Now, click on ‘Submit’ to complete the NAT 2021 registration

Here’s the direct link: https://nat.nta.ac.in/NatReg_2021/Regprocess.aspx

As per an official notice released by NTA, the National Aptitude Test-Ability Profiler exam helps candidates join the right institutions and assess their certain skills, such as creativity, emotional intelligence (EQ), decision making, inter-personnel communication, growth mindset, analytical thinking, technical skills and adaptability.

NAT exam has four clusters and assesses students in nine domains — numerical ability, analytical reasoning, spatial eligibility, abstract reasoning, critical reading ability, data interpretation, finding irregularities, physical analysis, and mechanical analysis.

Each domain consists of 10 questions and each question carries one mark. The exam duration is two hours and the candidates will be marked out of 90.

The date of examination for students of Level 1 (between 13-15years) and Level 2 (between 16-18 years) is 23 October. While the tests for Level 3 (19-21 years) and Level 4 (22-25 years) candidates will be conducted on 24 October. The timings of the exam will be from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm or from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

NAT is an internet-based test and hence candidates can do the exam on their mobile phones, laptops, PCs, etc. Candidates can also choose the timing of the exam according to their convenience.

A student manual is also available on the official portal for those who wish to appear in NAT 2021 and candidates are advised to go through this manual before attempting the exam. Candidates should also note that applications for NAT 2021 will only be accepted through online mode and no other mode will be accepted.