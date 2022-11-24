Nasir turns into Sameer to 'gang-rape' Hindu live-in partner, 'blackmails' her almost to death

Ahmedabad: Even as the Shraddha Walkar murder case continues to haunt India, another similar incident of Love Jihad has come to the fore. A married Muslim man feigned as a Hindu to trap a Hindu girl and then, along with his friends, allegedly gang-raped her. The two has recently moved into a live-in relationship.

Nasir aka Sameer

As per reports, the Muslim man identified as Nasir Hussain Ghanchi introduced himself as a Hindu man to a girl working in a spa in the Vastrapur area where he frequented.

He identified himself as Sameer Prajapati and started stalking the Hindu girl. He gradually befriended her and took her into confidence.

Hussain, later, convinced her to get into a live-in relationship with her. He then took her Aadhaar card and rented a flat in Anandnagar road, where they both stayed together.

Filmed intimate moments for blackmail

After moving into a rented accommodation, Hussain quit his job and often had physical relations with the girl. He also took videos of their private moments and used them to blackmail her later.

He demanded Rs 5 lakh from the girl and threatened to make the videos viral if she disagreed.

‘Called friends and gang-raped me’

The girl in her complaint said that Hussain had called two of his friends to their flat and blindfolded her. The trio then allegedly gang-raped her. The matter came to fore when the girl tried to commit suicide after she was fed up by Hussain’s repeated torture.

Nasir’s kin enabled his crime

During the investigation, it was revealed that Hussain’s wife, sister-in-law and brother-in-law were actively involved in the crime. They together made the plan to extort money from the girl.

Police have arrested Hussain, his wife and brother-in-law. A case under sections of rape and sexual assault has been registered at Vastrapur police station.

With inputs from agencies

