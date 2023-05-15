Nashik police register FIR against Sanjay Raut for calling Maharashtra govt ‘illegal’
Raut alleged that the FIR registered against him under pressure from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Nashik police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement, said a police official.
“A case registered in Mumbai Naka Police Station u/s 505(1)(b) of IPC against Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement,” Nashik City Police said.
IPC Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the ‘intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity’.
Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut’s remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik’s Mumbai Naka police station.
“Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed,” they said. “Further investigation is underway,” they added.
Meanwhile, Raut on Monday alleged that the Nashik police have registered a case against him under pressure from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Raut in a Twitter post also claimed that democracy and freedom have been severely affected in Maharashtra and said such “autocracy” has to be fought back.
