Nashik faces water-logging in five low-lying areas due to overnight rain, authorities evacuate 250 families residing near Godavari

Nashik: Overnight heavy rains in Nashik district of Maharashtra caused water-logging in several low-lying areas and inundated some roads, officials said on Sunday.

While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river's bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, deputy civic commissioner Mahesh Doiphode said.

While some residents were initially not willing to vacate their huts and demanded permanent houses, they later agreed after the civic and police officials spoke to them, he said.

Some of the tehsils in the district received good rainfall in last 24 hours, as per the local meteorological department sources.

The tribal-dominated Igatpuri tehsil recorded 170 millimetres of rain, followed by Trimbakeshwar with 135 millimetres, Peint with 105 millimetres, Surgana with 104.2 millimetres, Dindori-34 millimetres and Nashik with 29.5 millimetres, they added.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.