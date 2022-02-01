Narendra Modi's YouTube subscribers’ count crosses 1 crore, highest among top world leaders

YouTube subscription of world leaders such as Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro is 36 lakh, Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador is 30.7 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the world’s most tech-savvy leaders.

The PM has a very strong presence on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. He also has a presence on China’s Twitter-esque Weibo, professional networking site LinkedIn, visual social network Pinterest, blogging site Tumblr, photo-sharing site Flickr and vernacular-language social network ShareChat.

And on Tuesday, his social media credentials improved even further when his YouTube channel subscribers’ count climbed to 1 crore.

With this, he has also become the world leader with the most YouTube subscribers.

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has 36 lakh subscribers while Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has 30.7 lakh subscribers. Indonesian president Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh subscribers while US president Joe Biden boasts of having 7.03 lakh subscribers on the video sharing platform.

According to the data, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on the video platform, while Shashi Tharoor has 4.39 lakh users. AIMIM's Asauddin Owaisi has 3.73 lakh subscribers while Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has 2.12 lakh users. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has 1.37 lakh users.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already had the honour of having more than 10 lakh users on YouTube back in 2018. The prime minister is quite active on YouTube and keeps uploading videos from his rallies, Mann Ki Baat, among other public gatherings and rallies.

His most popular video to date on YouTube is that of ‘divyangs’ welcoming Modi at Kashi, which was uploaded in 2019. The video has clocked over 7 crore views at the time of writing this article.

Another popular video on his YouTube channel is “PM Modi in conversation with Akshay Kumar,” which has been viewed more than 16.6 lakh times.

Other than his personal YouTube channel, Modi's presence on the video sharing platform extends onto BJP’s channel with 4.05 lakh subscribers and the account for prime minister office (PMO India) with 1.69 lakh subscribers.

Other social media

As mentioned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very active on social media and uses the various platforms to reach out to the citizenry.

The prime minister is already the most followed world leader on Facebook and Instagram. His Twitter account has 75.3 lakh followers, the Facebook page has 4.6 crore likes and on Instagram, he has amassed 65.1 lakh followers.

Since joining Twitter on 10 January, 2019, Narendra Modi has been slowly amassing followers. His tweets get an average of 1,584 retweets and 8,019 likes, according to social media statistics trackers Social Blade.

One thing is sure, love him or hate him, if you’re on social media, you can’t ignore Narendra Modi.

