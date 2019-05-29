Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: When international leaders will arrive in New Delhi ahead of the event

Leaders of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries which include — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India — are going to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday to be a part of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. In addition, heads of state from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius have also been invited.

In 2014, when Modi won his first term, invitations were extended to SAARC leaders including the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to attend the event. However, Imran Khan has been kept out of the list of invitees this time.

Here is the schedule of the arrival of the various leaders in New Delhi:

29 May, Wednesday - 7.30 pm

Bangladesh president Abdul Hamid

30 May, Thursday - 6.15 am

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

7.45 am

Bhutan prime minister Lotay Tshering

10.35 am

Special envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach

11.30 am

President of Myanmar Win Myint

11.50am

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena

1.00 pm

President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov

3.00 pm

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer Modi the oath of office and secrecy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening. Besides Modi, several ministers will also be administered the oath of office.