Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVE Updates: Amit Shah meeting with PM-elect underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg over new Cabinet ministers

The swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place today at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.
Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.
Updated Date: May 30, 2019 11:29:26 IST
In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi commemorated Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and war heroes. "May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalise," the prime minister-elect tweeted.
A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, reports have said, updating the old list which mentioned 6,000 guests. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.
The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far, as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.
On Wednesday, Modi visited the finance minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.
Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations have started arriving for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The selection of countries invited for the event not only reflects India's ‘neighbourhood first’ policy as highlighted by the ministry of external affairs, but it also demonstrates the seriousness with which New Delhi believes it should engage with maritime nations for security in the Bay of Bengal region.
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi. He is among the several dignitaries who are set to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi who received Boonrac says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have said that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut was quoted as saying.
There is a strict process followed with dignitaries and leaders of other countries when they arrive for such State functions. Even for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, leaders will be shown to their particular seats in a proper sequence. Here is the likely sequence of arrival of the Heads of State the Rashtrapati Bhavan:
After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prime minister-elect Narendra Modi went to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to war heroes. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present.
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
According to the latest reports, a list of ministers who will take an oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has not yet been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. As per sources, the list may reach the President's office by noon. One of President's personal secretaries, most likely Rajeev Topno, will personally hand over the list to Kovind.
Future ministers' customary tea or breakfast or lunch has not been scheduled as yet either. Apart from the early morning engagements, nothing has been scheduled as of now.
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
11:29 (IST)
In a series of tweets, Narendra Modi commemorated Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and war heroes. "May this special occasion further popularise Bapu's noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalise," the prime minister-elect tweeted.
11:27 (IST)
11:13 (IST)
Families of BJP workers who were killed in alleged poll-related violence in West Bengal, arrive in Delhi to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony
11:12 (IST)
A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony, reports have said, updating the old list which mentioned 6,000 guests. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.
The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and a few famous personalities of the entertainment world. The families of BJP worker who allegedly lost their lives in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited. So far, as the Opposition is concerned, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are among other attendees.
On Wednesday, Modi visited the finance minister Arun Jaitley after he announced his decision to not seek a ministerial berth in the new government.
10:52 (IST)
Leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations have started arriving for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. The selection of countries invited for the event not only reflects India's ‘neighbourhood first’ policy as highlighted by the ministry of external affairs, but it also demonstrates the seriousness with which New Delhi believes it should engage with maritime nations for security in the Bay of Bengal region.
10:51 (IST)
Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi. He is among the several dignitaries who are set to attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi who received Boonrac says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy."
10:44 (IST)
Harsimrat Kaur Badal of BJP's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal is likely to be given a ministerial berth, reports have said. Badal was also the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the 16th Lok Sabha.
10:43 (IST)
While the Rashtrapati Bhavan is prepared to receive over 6,000 guests for this evening's ceremony, there are several politicians who are giving the ceremony a miss.
10:14 (IST)
The probable names of new ministers to be inducted in Narendra Modi government for the second term haven't been made public yet, but reports have said that each BJP ally will likely get one ministerial post.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that Arvind Sawant has been chosen on Uddhav Thackeray's suggestion. "From Shiv Sena one leader will take oath as a minister. Uddhav ji has given Arvind Sawant's name, he will take oath as a minister," Raut was quoted as saying.
10:08 (IST)
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on his arrival in Delhi. Tshering will attend Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today.
10:07 (IST)
There is a strict process followed with dignitaries and leaders of other countries when they arrive for such State functions. Even for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, leaders will be shown to their particular seats in a proper sequence. Here is the likely sequence of arrival of the Heads of State the Rashtrapati Bhavan:
09:58 (IST)
After paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prime minister-elect Narendra Modi went to the National War Memorial to pay tribute to war heroes. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria also present.
09:54 (IST)
Narendra Modi and Amit Shah paid tribute at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
09:51 (IST)
09:33 (IST)
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said. Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.
09:32 (IST)
Traffic diversions will also be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road — beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards RP Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony which will be held at 7 pm today, the traffic official added.
09:31 (IST)
A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and SP Marg.
09:26 (IST)
A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.
The advisory further said roads including Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 pm and 9 pm.
09:24 (IST)
According to the latest reports, a list of ministers who will take an oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has not yet been sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. As per sources, the list may reach the President's office by noon. One of President's personal secretaries, most likely Rajeev Topno, will personally hand over the list to Kovind.
Future ministers' customary tea or breakfast or lunch has not been scheduled as yet either. Apart from the early morning engagements, nothing has been scheduled as of now.
09:19 (IST)
Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.
"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.
09:08 (IST)
A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the National Capital today, with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will be attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.
09:04 (IST)
Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India today at 7 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in an event that is expected to witness the presence of more than 6,000 guests.
Those attending this 'mega' oath ceremony includes all prominent Opposition leaders, Chief Ministers of all the states, Governors of all the states, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, members of both the Houses of Parliament and senior BJP functionaries in states. Former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.