Narendra Modi's historic win in Lok Sabha election 2019 makes headlines in Pakistan; most newspapers restrict coverage to straight news

Islamabad: The BJP's resounding victory in India's elections made headlines in Pakistan on Thursday, with the media providing comprehensive coverage of the results of the polls in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi harped on national security issues, including the Balakot strikes.

The results of India's general elections are very significant for Pakistan as the formation of the next government in New Delhi will determine the course of Indo-Pakistan ties, which were pushed to a new low after the Pulwama terror attack.

Dawn news headlined its top story as 'India wins again' says Modi; BJP set to secure historic victory in general election as votes are counted'.

The newspaper's website had a separate section for providing live updates about the results of major candidates, trends in market and reactions of the political leaders.

The Express Tribune carried an agency story titled 'Modi stuns opposition with massive' election win.

Both media outlets also highlighted the congratulatory messages pouring in from the world leaders as Modi-led BJP was set to return to power.

Geo TV, however kept the coverage simple by providing data only on the initial trends.

Sate-run Radio Pakistan in its South Asia segment carried a story titled 'Modi's BJP leads in early India vote count'.

Almost all media outlets including ARY News, The Nation and The News also covered the story. They also provided details of the coverage by the Indian media.

In April, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said he believed there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if Modi's party BJP wins the general elections.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on 14 February.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on 26 February. The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.