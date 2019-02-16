Narendra Modi vows retribution for Pulwama attack from Yavatmal as all-party meeting goes on in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke on the same lines as he had in New Delhi on Friday, repeating that his government would take a tough stand against terrorism after the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama claimed the lives of at least 40 personnel. The prime minister, who was addressing the crowds after launching development projects in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, said indirectly that Pakistan had become "synonymous" with terror.

While Modi spoke, an all-party meeting called by his government, to deliberate the course of action in the Pulwama attack's aftermath, was underway in New Delhi. Modi, asserting that he had already issued a warning against the perpetrators of the attack and terror, said, "(The) terror organisations who have committed this crime, no matter how much they try to hide, will be punished. Security forces have been given full freedom."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yavatmal, Maharashtra: Terror organisations who have committed this crime, no matter how much they try to hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been given full freedom. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/ULPOSUH3w2 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2019

Making a reference to the two CRPF personnel from Maharashtra who lost their lives in the attack, Modi stated that the "sacrifices" of the deceased "would not go in vain". He said, "I know we are all in immense pain, I understand your anger."

"A nation that came into existence after the Partition of India, which gives a free reign to terror and is on the verge of bankruptcy, has become synonymous with terrorism," Modi said, urging the public to be patient and "trust the security forces of the country".

"The soldiers will decide how, when, and where the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack are punished," he added.

Modi is also scheduled to visit Dhule district in the state, to launch more projects, according to reports. The prime minister is likely to inaugurate several transport projects and benefits under the housing and education schemes of the government.

With inputs from agencies

Follow LIVE updates on the aftermath of the Pulwama attack here

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.