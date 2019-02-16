MEA slams Pakistan for denying role in Pulwama terror attack, says truth is 'for all to see'; full text of statement

The terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which caused the death of at least 40 personnel and left several injured, has elicited a strong response from the Centre which has promised that the perpetrators of the attack "will pay the full price" for their actions.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad took responsibility for the attack soon after the incident on Thursday, as a video recorded by the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar surfaced. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifice of the jawans "would not go in vain" and that the "neighbouring country" should remember that this is a "new India".

The MEA on Thursday urged Pakistan to tackle the terror networks being given "freedom" to function in the country. "We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement said.

However, on Friday, the Pakistan Foreign Secretary rejected the allegations and said that it would not accept accusations without "due investigation". India has slammed its neighbour for stating that it had no role in the attack, saying that Islamabad could not claim that it was unaware of the presence of terror groups on its soil as the links of such outfits to the country were "there for everyone to see."

Here is the full text of the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs:

February 15, 2019

On Pakistan Foreign Secretary's briefing rejecting Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack and Pakistan following a constructive approach, the Official Spokesperson said,

"JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack. The organization and its leadership are located in Pakistan. LeT and other terror groups have welcomed the news of the attack. These groups are also based in Pakistan. Pakistan cannot claim that it is unaware of their presence and their activities. They have not taken any action against these groups despite international demands, especially against groups and individuals proscribed by the UN and other countries. The links to Pakistan are clear and evident for all to see. Its own Ministers have shared the same podium with UN proscribed terrorists.

Furthermore, the demand for an investigation is preposterous when there is a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the JeM. There are also other audio-visual and print material linking JeM to the terrorist attack. We have therefore no doubt that the claim is firmly established.

We have not seen any constructive approach from Pakistan on relations with India. What we have noticed, however, are claims to offer dialogue on the one hand, while sponsoring and sheltering terrorists and terrorist organizations such as JeM on the other. We demand Pakistan take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control to create a conducive atmosphere in the region free of terror."

The full text has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs. It has not been edited for content or style by Firstpost staff.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.