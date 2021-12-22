Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin hold telephonic conversation, discuss international issues

The Russian president warmly thanked PM Modi for the hospitality extended to the country’s delegation during his high-level visit to New Delhi on 6 December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and discussed recent international developments.

Spoke with my friend, President Putin, to follow up on our discussions during his recent visit to India. We agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation, including in supply of fertilizers. We also discussed recent international developments. @KremlinRussia_E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021

“Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on 6 December. They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India,” stated a government release.

In their conversation, the two leaders followed up on some of the issues discussed during the recent visit to India of President Putin. The exchange on Monday helped firm up the future course of action on issues, including opportunities for furthering defence cooperation, cooperation in supply of fertilizers, enhancement of India's engagement with the Russian Far East.

The conversation also allowed an exchange of views on international issues, according to the Prime Minister Office's released statement

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch on all aspects covered under the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and to continuously strive to further deepen bilateral cooperation as well as consultation and coordination in multilateral forums, the statement further added.

At the summit on 6 December, the two countries had agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination on bilateral and multilateral issues, including trade and investment and the situation in Afghanistan. The two sides also signed nearly 30 agreements, including one for the programme for defence cooperation during 2021-31, and concluded a deal for India’s procurement of more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles.

Meanwhile, the Russian president and prime minister greeted each other for the upcoming New Year holiday.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.