Himachal Pradesh is extremely rich in its hydroelectricity resources. Out of the total hydroelectric potential of the state, 10,519 MW is harnessed so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh today, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for hydropower projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore.

Among the projects being launched, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project which was lying pending for around three decades.

As the hilly state gears up for Modi’s visit, here’s a look at where it stands on the issue of hydropower.

Hydropower in India

Hydropower is said to be a mature technology in India, with a long history dating back to 1897. As of 31 March 2020, India's installed utility-scale hydroelectric capacity was 46,000 MW, or 12.3 percent of its total utility power generation capacity.

In July 2021, the country announced that it expects to add 26,000 megawatt (MW) of hydropower projects by 2030, adding that more than 9,000 MW of large hydro projects are under construction at present.

A report published in the Hindu Business Line stated that hydropower potential is located mainly in northern and north-eastern regions. Arunachal Pradesh has the largest unexploited hydropower potential of 47 GW, followed by Uttarakhand with 12 GW.

Hydropower in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is extremely rich in its hydroelectricity resources. The state has about 25 percent of the national potential. About 27,436 MW of hydroelectric power can be generated in the state by the construction of various hydroelectric projects on the five perennial river basins.

Out of total hydroelectric potential of the state, 10,519 MW is harnessed so far, out of which only 7.6 percent is under the control of Himachal Pradesh Government while the rest is exploited by the central government.

The state has several hydel projects such as the Girinagar Hydel Project, the Bassi Hydroelectric Project, the Rongtong Hydel Project to just name a few.

a) The Girinagar Hydel Project

Situated on the river Giri of the Sirmour District, Girinagar Hydel project, which was completed by the state government in 1966, has an installed capacity of 60 MW, with 2 units of 30 MW each. This project comes under HPSEB and has been operational for 29 years.

b) Sanjay Vidyut Pariyojna

The Sanjay Vidyut Pariyojana in Kinnaur district, on the river Bhabha, is an entire underground project with a total installed capacity of 120 Megawatt, containing 3 units each of 40 Megawatt. The power project became operational in 1989-1990 at an estimated cost of Rs 167 crore.

c) Larji Hydroelectric Project

Larji hydroelectric project is on river Beas in Kullu district with an installed capacity of 126 MW. The project was completed in September 2007.

d) Rongtong Hydel Project

Rongtong is the world's highest hydel power project. Rongtong is a 2MW project that is located in the Lahaul-Spiti district on Rongtong Nullaha, a tributary of Spiti river. Located at an elevation of 3,600 metres in a snow adhered region, this was the first hydel project executed for the socio-economic upliftment of the tribals of this area.

Upcoming projects

With Modi’s visit to Mandi on Monday, the Renukaji dam project, which was pending for around three decades, will come to life again.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the Renukaji dam project — a 40 MW project — will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project, a 210-megawatt dam that's built at a cost of more than ₹1,800 crore and is expected to generate over 750 million units of electricity per year.

Another project for which he will lay the foundation stone is Dhaulasidh hydro power project. This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year.

Modi will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydropower project. The 111 MW project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

Concerns over hydropower in Himachal

While many would be praising the government for the hydropower projects in Himachal, environmentalists are raising red flags over these projects, stating that they may not be as clean and green as claimed.

An NGO called Himdhara has published a report highlighting the risk and environmental hazards hydropower is posing in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The report cites that building hydropower projects in the Himalayas is affecting the geological and ecological vulnerability of the Himalayan mountain range itself.

The Himdhara report also explains that the underground component of the civil work in hydropower projects is quite substantial, involving blasting and dynamiting which exacerbate existing vulnerabilities and unleash impacts that are yet to be adequately studied and understood.

The report highlights four major impacts of this kind of construction:

• Geological impacts – triggering of landslides/slope failures leading to damage of roads, farms, houses

• Hydrogeological impacts – drying of springs and underground water sources

• Muck dumping along rivers leading to increasing siltation in forests and pastures

• Safety negligence leading to accidents

Environmental experts said that the need of the hour is a pause on hydropower in the Himalayas in order to stop further devastation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.