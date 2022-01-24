Narendra Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

The award ceremony, which will be attended by 29 awardees, will be held virtually this year as well in view of the surging COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today at 12 noon via video conferencing.

PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees tomorrow at 12 noon via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/5yL6z5xP4z — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) January 23, 2022

According to the Prime Minister's Office, digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology.

Earlier on Thursday, in an official communication sent to all secretaries, secretary of Union women and child development (WCD) ministry, Indevar Pandey, said the award ceremony will be held virtually this year as well in view of the surging COVID-19 cases.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given as recognition to children residing in India, above the age of five years and not exceeding 18 years (as on 31 August of respective year) with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in six fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery, which deserve recognition.

"This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners," said the PMO release.

These awards are conferred by the president in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The prime minister also interacts with these awardees every year.

The children along with their parents and concerned district magistrates of their respective districts will join the event from their district head quarters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.