Narendra Modi to interact with over 150 startups via video conferencing today

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s week-long event — Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with startups from various fields and will attend presentations made by them at 10:30 am today via video conference.

These startups have been divided into six groups and each group would make a presentation to the Prime Minister on different themes – 'growing from roots, 'nudging the DNA, 'from local to global', 'technology of future', 'building champions in manufacturing' and 'sustainable development'.

Each group will then make a presentation to Modi. The interaction between the prime minister and the startups aims to understand how startups can successfully contribute to the nation’s needs.

The PM’s Office added that PM Modi has been a firm believer in the potential that startups hold in contributing to the growth and development of the nation. The reminiscing success of the past years, the PMO added, “This has had a tremendous impact on the startup ecosystem in the country, and has led to a staggering growth of unicorns in the country.”

The government launched a flagship initiative, Startup India, under DPIIT, in January 2016, aimed at building a strong ecosystem conducive for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large scale employment opportunities. The Government through this initiative aims to empower the startups to grow through innovation and design.

The statement said that the prime minister has been a believer in the potential of startups to contribute significantly to the growth of the nation and added that the government has worked on providing an enabling atmosphere for boosting the growth and development of startups, which has led to the growth of the startup ecosystem in the country, the rise in the number of unicorns in the country.

