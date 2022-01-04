Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal and the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday.

Around 11 am, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Thereafter, around 2 pm, in Agartala, he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives, the Prime Minister's Office informed on 2 January.

Manipur

In Manipur, Modi will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore.

In Manipur, 13 projects will be inaugurated and the foundation stones for 9 projects would be laid. These projects cover diverse sectors. The key works being inaugurated include a steel bridge built over the Barak river, over 2000 mobile towers and drinking water related works. pic.twitter.com/4s2Ot6SQII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national highway projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore; he will inaugurate a steel bridge, connecting Silchar to Imphal, built over Barak River on NH-37 at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. He will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores, the official release said.

Besides, he will inaugurate a Rs 280 crore worth 'Water Transmission System of Thoubal Multi-purpose project', which will provide drinking water supply to the Imphal city; the Water Supply Scheme project by Water Conservation for Tamenglong Headquarters built at the cost of Rs 65 crore, to provide safe drinking water to residents of ten habitations of Tamenglong district; and the 'Augmentation of Senapati District Headquarter Water Supply Scheme' built at a cost of Rs 51 crore to provide a regular water supply to the residents of the area.

In an effort to strengthen the health sector in the state, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 'state of the art cancer hospital' in Imphal worth around Rs 160 crore on Purchasing power parity (PPP) basis. Further, to boost the COVID related infrastructure in the state, Modi will inaugurate '200-bedded COVID hospital at Kiyamgei' which has been set up at a cost of about Rs 37 crore in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The prime minister will inaugurate three projects of the Imphal Smart City Mission, developed at a cost of more than Rs 170 crore, including the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)', 'Development of Western Riverfront on Imphal River (Phase I)' and 'Development of Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase I)'.

He will lay the foundation stone of 'Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT)' to be built in the state at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. This project is the biggest PPP initiative in the state. Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts at Gurgaon, Haryana. The institute will be built at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of 72 Projects worth more than Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

To strengthen the handloom industry in the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone of two projects worth Rs 36 crore namely, 'Mega Handloom Cluster' at Nongpok Kakching in Imphal East District, which will benefit about 17,000 weavers in Imphal East District and 'Craft and Handloom village' in Moirang.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Government Residential Quarters at New Check to be built at a cost of around Rs 390 crore; a ropeway project at IbudhouMarjing, Imphal East.

Tripura

During his visit to Tripura, the prime minister will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

The New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

In Tripura, I will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport and launch the following two initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana. Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools. pic.twitter.com/GH8dSMuRHf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2022

The Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed at improving the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing high/higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state-of-ar-facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years.

