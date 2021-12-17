Narendra Modi to have ‘breakfast charcha’ with 40 UP MPs today ahead of Assembly polls

Friday's meeting comes after the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing everything to ensure the BJP's victory in the populous nation.

With that aim in mind, Narendra Modi will meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast today. A source was quoted as telling ANI, “The prime minister will meet party MPs from Uttar Pradesh tomorrow on breakfast. Total 40 MPs are invited."

This will be Prime Minister Modi's fourth such meeting with MPs from different states during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

Sources, quoted by PTI, said that Modi is expected to meet the other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh in another meeting. However, they said that there is no specific agenda for the meeting, but the prime minister has asked the lawmakers to "engage more with people and shun VIP culture".

Friday's meeting comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. During his two-day visit, he also chaired a meeting with 12 chief ministers from BJP-ruled states on good governance practices in Varanasi.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be considered the litmus test for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party's performance in the state is also being looked at closely after the lost it suffered in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

The BJP — both at the Centre and the state level — is organising several campaigns to boost up its chances in Uttar Pradesh.

In an attempt to boost its chances in the state, the prime minister has been on an inauguration spree in the state. Prior to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on 11 December.

He also inaugurated an international airport in Kushinagar. On 25 October, Modi inaugurated nine medical colleges in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway, a mega-highway project to link eastern Uttar Pradesh districts with the central part of the state, on 16 November.

He is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh another four times this month itself — in Shahjahanpur on 18 December to lay the foundation stone of the 594-km long Ganga Expressway, in Prayagraj on 21 December to speak to nearly two lakh women employees, visit Varanasi again on 23 December and then in Kanpur on 28 December to inaugurate the Kanpur Metro project.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also participate in the ‘Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao’ rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Nishad Party at 1 pm on Friday at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad, along with state president of BJP Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will be present at the rally along with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP had won 312 seats in the previous elections in Uttar Pradesh, securing 39.67 percent vote share. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress won just 47, 19 and seven seats respectively.

With inputs from agencies

