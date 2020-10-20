PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to make seventh address to nation since COVID-19 outbreak

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates
Tell the date by which you will throw Chinese out of Indian territory, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets ahead of PM's address: "Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you.'
The Congress leader's comments come in the backdrop of the India-China border standoff which entered the sixth month, as the early resolution to the row appears dim.
Dear PM,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2020
In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory.
Thank you.