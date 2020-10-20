PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to make seventh address to nation since COVID-19 outbreak

PM Narendra Modi Speech LATEST Updates: The PM's speech comes at a time when the country will be celebrating a number of festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chatth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on today. Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening."

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak. The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

Narendra Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic, and also announced economic and welfare packages.

The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Narendra Modi's address comes after India reports the lowest cases since July. The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 nearly after three months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 75,97,063, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The prime minister also highlighted a steady decline in daily cases, growth rate and the number of deaths over the last three weeks, but warned against any complacency.

On Saturday, Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the coronavirus situation and arrangements for the delivery and distribution of a vaccine. He called for “speedy access” to the vaccine when it is ready, while also directing officials to keep in mind the “geographical span and diversity” of India in planning the logistics and delivery.

In his sixth address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 30 June announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.

Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you.

