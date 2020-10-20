live

PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to make seventh address to nation since COVID-19 outbreak

PM Narendra Modi Speech LATEST Updates: The PM's speech comes at a time when the country will be celebrating a number of festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chatth

FP Staff October 20, 2020 17:10:00 IST
PM Narendra Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to make seventh address to nation since COVID-19 outbreak

File photo of Narendra Modi. ANI

Highlights

17:11 (ist)

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates

Tell the date by which you will throw Chinese out of Indian territory, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets ahead of PM's address: "Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you.'

The Congress leader's comments come in the backdrop of the India-China border standoff which entered the sixth month, as the early resolution to the row appears dim.
17:05 (ist)

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates

What did PM  announce in his last address?

In his sixth address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 30 June announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.
16:34 (ist)

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates

PM calls for speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine

On Saturday, Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the coronavirus situation and arrangements for the delivery and distribution of a vaccine. He called for “speedy access” to the vaccine when it is ready, while also directing officials to keep in mind the “geographical span and diversity” of India in planning the logistics and delivery.

The prime minister also highlighted a steady decline in daily cases, growth rate and the number of deaths over the last three weeks, but warned against any complacency.

Read full report here

16:14 (ist)

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates

PM's address comes amid lowest reported cases since July

Narendra Modi's address comes after India reports the lowest cases since July. The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 nearly after three months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 75,97,063, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day. The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.
16:00 (ist)

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates

This will be PM's 7th address since pandemic outbreak

Narendra Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic, and also announced economic and welfare packages.

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak.  The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.
15:56 (ist)

Narendra Modi to address nation LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi to address nation at 6 pm 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on today.  Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening."

 PM Narendra Modi Speech LATEST Updates: The PM's speech comes at a time when the country will be celebrating a number of festivals including Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chatth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday.  Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening."

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic, and also announced economic and welfare packages.

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic outbreak.  The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

In his last such address, he had on 30 June announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: October 20, 2020 17:21:32 IST

