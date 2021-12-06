Narendra Modi set to inaugurate BASE University building in Bengaluru today

The new building is set to be inaugurated four years after former prime minister Manmohan Singh announced the first academic session of BASE University on 4 October, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE University), which has been newly constructed, on the Jnanabharati Campus of Bengaluru University on Monday.

Last month, CN Ashwatha Narayana, minister for higher education in the state, had chaired a meeting and reviewed the preparations for the prime minister's meet. He said, "This prestigious study centre has been established with the aim of making Ambedkar's dream of empowering marginalised sections of the society a reality."

Looking forward to host our beloved PM @narendramodi ji in #NammaBengaluru on December 6 as he arrives for the inauguration of the new campus of Dr. B.R Ambedkar School of Economics. Discussions were held with officials and Ministers regarding preparations for the event. pic.twitter.com/yblLA8eLHI — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 24, 2021

The building has been constructed by the department of housing. The new building was constructed two years ago with an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

The London School of Economics is the inspiration for the building. At present, BASE university has 240 students and only 50 of them stay on campus. There is a permanent faculty strength of 10, along with a few guest faculty members. The number of faculty members will be increased as more students join.

The new building is set to be inaugurated four years after former prime minister Manmohan Singh announced the first academic session of BASE University on 4 October, 2017.

