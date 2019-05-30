Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony: All you need to know about Rashtrapati Bhavan, the venue for the swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place today at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Nearly 8,000 guests are being expected to attend the event, making it one of the biggest on the premises.

As in 2014, the swearing-in ceremony on 30 May (today) will be held on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan — the T-shaped path that leads to the main building from the main gate. It will be only fourth time that a Prime Minister will take oath in the forecourt instead of the Durbar Hall, where it is traditionally held. “The only two other prime ministers, who have been sworn-in with the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan edifice as a backdrop, are AB Vajpayee and Chandrashekhar”, reports The Indian Express.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, touted to be an architectural marvel is one among the largest residences for a Head of State in the world. The presidential palace is divided into three circuits — one being the main building and three premier halls, the second circuit covers the museum complex and third circuit has the famous gardens, including the Mughal Gardens. The building is built in two shades of sandstone and reflects a blend of Mughal and classical European styles of architecture.

The ceremonial Durbar Hall is traditionally used to host Civil and Defence Investiture Ceremonies wherein the President of India confers the prestigious honours to the recipients.

However, this year the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his council of ministers on the forecourt, is set to have a record-setting attendance number of around 8,000 guests. Hence, to accommodate the large gathering, forecourt is being choosen over the historic Durbar Hall, which can accommodate only 500 people.

The hour-and-a half-long swearing-in of Modi will culminate in high tea where the guests will partake in variety of delicacies. Later President Ram Nath Kovind will host a private dinner for the leaders from BISMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries as well as Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth - who have all confirmed their presence.

The BISMSTEC dignitaries attending the event include Bangladeshi president Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, Myanmarese president U Win Myint, Nepali prime minister KP Sharma Oli and Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering.

Several celebrities from art and culture, especially the Hindi film industry along with bigwigs of corporate and industry, media and sports are expected to be part of the oath-taking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)