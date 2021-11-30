Narendra Modi likely to visit UAE in January, expected to be PM's first trip abroad in 2022
If the plans were to materialise this would be the prime minister's fourth visit to the country. He visited UAE in August 2015, February 2018, and August 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January that could be his first trip abroad in 2022, people familiar with the development said on Monday. The dates for the proposed visit are yet to be finalised, they said.
If the plans were to materialise this would be the prime minister's fourth visit to the country. He visited UAE in August 2015, February 2018, and August 2019.
Both sides are having talks to firm up the visit which is likely to be focused largely around the ongoing Dubai Expo. The India pavilion, which was inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on 1 October at the Expo, has drawn a huge crowd.
Delighted to inaugurate the stunning India Pavilion at the #Expo2020 in Dubai.
I invite the world to come & partner with India for driving the next phase of global growth. #IndiaAtDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/XqMy9D4xQB
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2021
India's ties with the UAE have witnessed a major upswing in the last few years. Both sides are moving forward to firm up a comprehensive economic partnership agreement by the first half of next year that is expected to significantly boost trade and investment ties.
In reflection of their growing strategic ties, India and the UAE recently became part of a new four-nation grouping that is expected to be focusing on issues relating to trade and investment. The other two members are the US and Israel.
Modi has also been awarded the UAE's highest honour, the Order of the Zayed.
In August, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India. In December last year, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane travelled to the UAE and it was the first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the influential Gulf nation.
In July, then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the UAE, in reflection of India's growing strategic ties with the country.
The UAE is home to over three million Indian expatriates, which accounts for 30 percent of the country's population and is the biggest ethnic group.
With input from agencies
