You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi launches survey to assess public views on govt's performance as NDA completes 4 years

India FP Staff May 26, 2018 20:22:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a survey on the NaMo App to understand the opinions of the people about the central government, as well as state governments and local elected representatives.

The prime minister launched the initiative on Saturday to mark the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which came to power with a decisive mandate in 2014.

This comes days after a survey by ABP News-CSDS suggested that the NDA government has an edge over the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but the incumbent government's popularity is declining.

The survey launched on Saturday lets people rate the central government, the performance of schemes and the work done by local MPs and MLAs. Further, it seeks popular opinion on the three most popular BJP leaders at the constituency and state levels. People can rate them on their availability, honesty, humility and popularity.

The survey also seeks to know what people take into consideration while voting and the condition of infrastructure in their constituency. The central government has used the NaMo App to garner public feedback on its work earlier as well.

A prominent example recently was a survey to gauge the mood of the people about demonetisation. The survey was released on the NaMo App on 8 November, 2017, a year after the policy was announced.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 20:22 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores