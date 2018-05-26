Narendra Modi launches survey to assess public views on govt's performance as NDA completes 4 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a survey on the NaMo App to understand the opinions of the people about the central government, as well as state governments and local elected representatives.

The prime minister launched the initiative on Saturday to mark the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which came to power with a decisive mandate in 2014.

It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the Central Government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo App. https://t.co/KZwMJDTlfP pic.twitter.com/50aHCSAfMa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018

This comes days after a survey by ABP News-CSDS suggested that the NDA government has an edge over the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but the incumbent government's popularity is declining.

The survey launched on Saturday lets people rate the central government, the performance of schemes and the work done by local MPs and MLAs. Further, it seeks popular opinion on the three most popular BJP leaders at the constituency and state levels. People can rate them on their availability, honesty, humility and popularity.

The survey also seeks to know what people take into consideration while voting and the condition of infrastructure in their constituency. The central government has used the NaMo App to garner public feedback on its work earlier as well.

A prominent example recently was a survey to gauge the mood of the people about demonetisation. The survey was released on the NaMo App on 8 November, 2017, a year after the policy was announced.