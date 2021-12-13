Narendra Modi in Kashi Today: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. PM Modi said the project will add to Kashi’s spiritual vibrancy

At around 1 pm on 13 December, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

The 50-feet wide corridor will connect the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with two ghats of the River Ganga. This will transform the area of the temple and pilgrims will no longer need to walk through cramped lanes, often causing crowds, to reach the temple.

Spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet, earlier premises limited to just 3,000 square feet.

The prime minister will perform Darshan and pooja at Kaal Bhiarav temple at around 12 pm and will perform Darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm and inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1.20 pm. At around 6 pm, the prime minister will witness Ganga Aarti.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

The project involved purchase and acquisitions of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Prime Minister’s vision to take everyone along was the principle based on which mutual negotiations were done for these acquisitions. In this endeavour, the rehabilitation of around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were done amicably.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the prime minister on 8 March 2019.

After inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an informal meeting with several chief ministers on a river cruise and witness Ganga ‘aarti’ and grand festivities being hosted at Varanasi ghats, a top official said on Sunday.

Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states and nine Deputy Chief Ministers will attend a two-day conclave in Varanasi scheduled to begin on Monday. According to BJP national secretary Arun Singh, the 12 participating chief ministers are from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Karnataka chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted that he was looking forward to the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Following are the chief ministers who will attend the chief ministerial conclave in Varanasi:

"PM Modi's vision of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is being realised today. Every person in Kashi has helped in realising this vision," Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department told ANI in Varanasi.

"Significance of Vishwanath Dham inauguration is touching the skies; the nearby temples that had come to be hidden have also been restored. Today is Lord Shiva's favourite day - Monday, history is being written on this auspicious day and it is our honour to witness this," Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

"Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand 'bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture & traditions. Here you'll see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future," Modi said.

"I bow to Baba Vishwanath and ask for his blessings. Today, Kashi is scripting history and it is our fortune that we are present to witness it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address.

"The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it! The history of Aurangzeb's atrocities, his terror is witness. Who tried to change civilization by the sword, Who tried to crush the culture with fanaticism! But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world," he said.

"I congratulate our artisans, people associated with our civil engineering, people of administration, those families who had their homes here. Along with all this, I also congratulate the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, who united day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Varanasi.

"Today's India is reviving its lost heritage. Here in Kashi, Mata Annapurna herself resides. I am glad that the statue of Mother Annapurna, which was stolen from Kashi, has now been re-established in Kashi after waiting for a century," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Varanasi.

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks three commitments from the nation -- cleanliness, innovation and self-reliance.

"The new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence on its ability...there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India," he said.

"Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with the workers who made Kashi Vishwanath Dham possible.

"The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi had expressed his anguish after seeing the narrow streets and filth of Kashi. Many people would have got power in the name of Gandhi ji, but the work of realizing their dream has been done by the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," tweets Yogi Adtyanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boarded Vivekanand Cruise at Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi and will take part in ‘Ganga Aarti’ shortly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other CMs-Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states are also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has boarded Vivekanand Cruise at Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi and will take part in ‘Ganga Aarti’ shortly. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other CMs-Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states are also present.

"After sometime we all will witness the launch of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. Before this I had darshan of Kaal Bhairav ji, Kotwal of Kashi," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Khirkiya Ghat, to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple on his arrival in Varanasi.

It was the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a long time, to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practised the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the prime minister on 8 March 2019.

The prime minister took a keen and active interest at all stages of the project. Regular briefings, reviews and monitoring was done by the prime minister himself, and he constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, including for the disabled. The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In this process, around 1,400 shopkeepers, tenants and homeowners were rehabilitated.

During the process of destruction of the old properties, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered. These temples have been restored and beautified while ensuring that there is no change in the original structure.

The scale of the project is now spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet whereas earlier premises was limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the work on the project has been completed as per the planned schedule.

During the visit to Varanasi, the prime minister will also visit Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and witness Ganga Aarti while onboard a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm on 13 December. On 14 December, at around 3:30 pm, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with deputy chief ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the prime minister's vision of furthering team India spirit.

