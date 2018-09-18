Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Close on the heels of LS polls, PM announces projects worth Rs 550 cr in his constituency

Continuing his birthday celebrations in his home constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the Banaras Hindu University, where he inaugurated various new schemes for the city. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present too. Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, a visit which is being seen as a poll campaign for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

All in all, Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 550 crores in Varanasi on Tuesday, signalling a desire to strengthen his position in his home turf before the general elections. Whereas, on Monday, on the occasion of his 68th birthday, Modi had interacted with schoolchildren and students of Kashi Vidyapeeth.

This was Modi's 14th visit to Varanasi since he took charge as the Prime Minister of the country in May 2014. Modi's latest visit will be closely watched in political circles for the announcements he makes, considering the elections are approaching.

In his address, Modi said that the efforts were being made to clean the River Ganga. starting from Gangotri all the way Ganga Sagar. He said that till now, schemes worth Rs 21,000 crore have been approved towards cleaning of Ganga river. "Varanasi mein paryatan se parivartan ka abhiyaan nirantar jaari hai (Transformation through tourism is happening constantly in Varanasi)," Modi said.

Modi launched many projects related to electricity, roads, water and healthcare for the people of the city. He also lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's effort to remove overhead electric cables in the city and said that development of nearby villages could also be seen due to the government's efforts.

"Whatever we are trying to bring in Kashi, it is being done by preserving its traditions, saving its mythology. Even while protecting the city's traditional legacy, modern arrangements are being incorporated in its development," Modi said. Kashi is making a big contribution in the development of a 'new India', Modi remarked.

Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vedic Science Center and the Atal Incubation Center in the city which, he said, is symbolic of an amalgamation of Vedic culture and modern technological innovations. He also dedicated to the nation, a new cancer and super-speciality hospital at the university complex. And since, BHU has tied up with AIIMS to create a world-class health institute, Modi said that it will give people modern facilities for treatment and easier access for eye operations will also be facilitated through it.