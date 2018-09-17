Narendra Modi will celebrate 68th birthday in Varanasi: Politicians, actors, sportsperson greet PM on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will interact with schoolchildren. Modi will reach Narur village on Monday afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read. Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister will interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The prime minister will also watch a 32-minute film called 'Chalo Jeete Hain' with schoolchildren in Varanasi and is also likely to inaugurate several development projects in the state, worth crores of rupees.

Wishes have been pouring in from all over the country and across political spectrums for the prime minister. West Bengal hief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the prime minister on Twitter, so did Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Rahul wished "good health and happiness" to the prime minister.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP celebrated Modi's birthday by gifting gold rings to newborns. Whereas, inVaranasi, Vedpathis conducted a special 'hawan' and offered prayers.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah also wished the prime minister on Twitter.

"Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country," Kovind tweeted. Naidu, who is in Malta, called up Modi to wish him on his birthday, the Vice President Secretariat said.

"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life," said Naidu.

Shah hailed Modi's leadership, saying India, under him, has become synonymous with development and that he has infused energy into every section of society like never before. "India has a government under Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society," the BJP chief said in a tweet. He described Modi as a leader who is loved by all and has provided a decisive and visionary leadership to country, as he prayed for a long and healthy life for the prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi’s quality of recognising the importance of service and more importantly respecting those who put in their effort to serve others, is a mark of an excellent organisation and institution builder.

My blog on PM Shri @narendramodi.https://t.co/nFvBbwj2sq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2018

Finance minister Arun Jaitley also wished Modi and praised his leadership and service for the country.

Warm birthday compliments to the dynamic & illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. I wish him good health and a long life. May he continue to render for many more years his exceptional services to the nation and guide the country to its glory. @narendramodi — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 17, 2018

Apart from Union ministers and chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states, filmmakers, actors, sports persons including former cricketers Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman also wished the prime minister on Twitter.

Former Niti Aayog chairman Arvind Panagariya also wished Modi on Twitter. "May the nation have the benefit of your strong and dynamic leadership for many years to come," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sulabh International has decided to celebrate PM's birthday as 'Swachchta Diwas'. A book "Gandhi to Modi: A passage to clean India" by founder of Sulabh, Bindeshwar Pathak will also be launched on this occasion.

Israeli diplomats also wished the prime minister of India on Twitter.

As the wishes continue to pour in for Modi, he will be landing in Varanasi soon to embark on his two-day journey in the holy city of Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI