Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Cities like Banaras have preserved seeds of India's identity, says PM

Addressing the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that cities like Banaras have preserved the seeds of India's identity, of art, of entrepreneurship, even in the toughest of times.

"And that is why, today when we talk about the development of Banaras, it also forms the roadmap for the development of the whole of India," said Modi. He further said where there is a seed, the tree begins to expand from there.

The prime minister also said humanity got the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, spirituality and Paramarth on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

"Today is the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti. On this day in the battlefield of Kurukshetra, when the armies were face to face, humanity got the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality and Paramarth. On this occasion, while bowing at the feet of Lord Krishna, I extend hearty greetings to all of you and the countrymen on the occasion of Gita Jayanti," Modi said.

The prime minister said that India is so wonderful that, whenever the time is opposite, some saint-vibhuti descends here to divert the current of time. Modi said that it is India whose biggest hero of freedom is called Mahatma by the world.

