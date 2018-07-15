Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh: PM to lay foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College, launch 180 Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, will launch several projects on the second day of his visit. He will dedicate the Bansagar canal project to the nation in Mirzapur and lay the foundation stone of Mirzapur Medical College.

The prime minister will also inaugurate 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which offer generic medicines at affordable prices, under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and a bridge over river Ganga, which will improve connectivity between Mirzapur and Varanasi.

The Bansagar project is a joint venture of the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar and the canals will bring waters from Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh for Adwa barrage, Meza dam, and Jirgo reservoir, according to DD News.

On Saturday, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Rs 23,000 crore Purvanchal Expressway and said that it will transform the places it passes through. He described the occasion as the beginning of a new chapter in the development of the state, particularly its eastern part.

The prime minister also said that the expressway will boost tourism at places of historical significance and stressed that connectivity was necessary for development. He said the national highway network in Uttar Pradesh had almost doubled in the last four years.

The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway, expandable to eight lanes, will connect Lucknow with the economically less developed districts like Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi.

In a late night tour, the prime minister also reviewed the ongoing development projects in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Sunday, officials told PTI. He also inaugurated a slew of projects in the holy city earlier in the day and paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple near the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

With inputs from PTI