Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh: PM lays foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway, says it will take state to greater heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday laid the foundation stone in Azamgarh for the 340-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway. At the event, he said that it will change the face of all villages and towns it passes through.

Modi also lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for bringing down crime and corruption in the state and drawing investment to Uttar Pradesh. People's money is being used for their welfare now, he added.

Talking about the expressway, Modi said it will take Uttar Pradesh, specifically eastern Uttar Pradesh, to greater heights, and over Rs 23,000 crore will be spent on it. The commodities of the farmers of Purvanchal will reach markets in Delhi quickly, and the expressway will be developed as an industrial corridor, the prime minister said.

Apart from Purvanchal, Modi said Gorakhpur will also be connected through an expressway, and that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to build an expressway in Bundelkhand, as well.

These attempts will take connectivity in the state to new heights, the prime minister said, adding that the government is working not just on highways but also on waterway and airways. He said 12 airports are being developed under the regional connectivity "UDAN" scheme.

On Opposition and triple talaq

The prime minister also attacked Opposition parties, saying that "the new development projects are for all, but it is unfortunate that some parties, who claim to believe and follow Ambedkar, have always ignored eastern Uttar Pradesh". "Such parties have benefitted and worked for themselves and their family members," he added.

The new projects of development are for all but it is unfortunate that some parties who claim to believe and follow Ambedkar, talk about social justice & have always ignored eastern UP. Such parties have benefited and worked for themselves and their family members: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/XCwcnIdSQP — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 14, 2018

Modi also said the parties that did not see eye to eye earlier were now joining hands to stall the development work by this government.

On the triple talaq issue, he said that while the Centre was trying to make the lives of women easier, these parties were making the lives of women, specifically Muslim women, difficult.

Referring to a newspaper report quoting Congress president Rahul Gandhi as saying that the Congress is a party of Muslims, Modi asked whether his party was only for men or did they have room for women's rights, too? The prime minister accused the parties that support triple talaq of being against the development of minorities.