Narendra Modi in Singapore: PM to hold delegation-level talks with Lee Hsien Loong, address Shangri-La Dialogue today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, will be addressing the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue as the keynote speaker on Friday at 5.30 pm. The prime minister is also set to meet Singapore president Halimah Yacob and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

An official welcome ceremony will be held in honour of Modi on Friday morning, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore.

Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue. He is expected to outline Delhi’s role in bringing sense of order amid tumultuous global narrative and non-belligerent approach in South East Asia. Defence ministers, military chief and top officials from over 40 countries will be attending the Dialogue, reported ANI.

In a statement released by the Press Information Bureau, Modi had said, "It would be an opportunity to articulate India’s point of view on regional security issues and maintenance of peace and stability in the region." During his meeting with Prime Minister Lee, Modi is expected to discuss Singapore’s reservations against joining the India-US-Japan-Australia quadrilateral. His visit to Singapore assumes importance in the backdrop of rising Chinese military influence in the region, India's Act East policy and One Belt One Road initiative.

Modi will also visit the Nanyang Technical University, ranked as the best technological university and considered a leading centre for research in Artificial Intelligence, and meet with its director and board members.

Here is Modi's itinerary for the day:

8.30 am: Welcome ceremony.

9.15 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

9.45 am - Exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) followed by a joint press conference.

5.30 pm- Modi's keynote address at the Shangri-La dialogue.

Narendra Modi hails ties with Singapore

Modi on Thursday hailed the "warmest and closest" relationship between India and Singapore, saying the future is a world of unlimited opportunities and the two lions (countries) shall step into it together.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at a business and community event at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Modi said that the defence relations between the two countries are among the strongest and the two sides are building a "partnership of our age."

"When India opened up to the world and turned to the East, Singapore became a partner and a bridge between India and ASEAN. Political relations between India and Singapore are among the warmest and closest. There are no contests or claims, or doubts," he said.

"It is a natural partnership from a shared vision. Our defence relations are among the strongest, for both. My armed forces speak with great respect and admiration for Singapore's armed forces. India's longest continuous naval exercise is with Singapore," he said, highlighting the deep defence ties.

Modi added that in international forums, the two countries speak in one voice in the cause of a rules-based order, sovereign equality of all nations, and free and open pathways of commerce and engagement.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit reflects the close relations between Singapore and India and will build on the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in 2015," said a foreign ministry statement earlier.

India, Singapore announce 14 B2B, B2G agreements

India and Singapore on Thursday announced 14 business-to-business and business-to-government agreements during Modi's visit.

"14 B2B & B2G documents were announced in the presence of PM @narendramodi between India and Singapore," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The agreements include supporting India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and promoting Indian innovation abroad, to set up Indian institutes of skills on waste water management and recycling, on promotion of 'Make-in-India' in Singapore and ASEAN, and commercial collaboration in the space sector and development of Singapore's space industry, among others.

Modi is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation Southeast Asian tour.

