You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Narendra Modi leaves for Indonesia ahead of Malaysia and Singapore visits; PM set to meet Joko Widodo tomorrow

World IANS May 29, 2018 14:41:06 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Tuesday for Indonesia on a five-day three-nation tour of Southeast Asia that will take him to Malaysia and Singapore.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for Jakarta. He will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the next few days," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

"During these visits, he will be attending a wide range of programmes including talks with world leaders, interactions with students and top CEOs," it said.

In a pre-departure statement on Monday Modi said he was "confident that my visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore will provide a further boost to our Act East Policy and enhance our relations and engagements with all the three countries".

Modi will hold a bilateral summit with Indonesian president Joko Widodo on 30 May. He will also address members of the Indian community in Indonesia.

On 31 May, Modi will make a brief stopover in Malaysia on his way from Indonesia to Singapore to meet newly elected Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir, who governed for more than two decades became, at the age of 92, the world's oldest elected leader earlier this month.

On 1 June, Modi will call on Singapore president Halimah Yacob and then hold a summit with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Later in the evening, he will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, becoming the first Indian prime minister to do so in the Track I annual inter-governmental security forum.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 14:41 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores