Narendra Modi in Meerut: PM arrives in city, offers prayers at Augurnath temple, floral tribute at Shahid Smarak

The prime minister is set to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, which will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Meerut on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University.

The prime minister received a warm welcome from the people of Meerut. A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road. Modi accepted the greetings of the locals and waived back to the crowd while sitting inside his car.

He first visited the Augurnath temple to offer prayers. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He then went on to pay floral tribute at Shahid Smarak.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the sports university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. The foundation laying ceremony will take place at 1 pm.

The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball, volleyball, handball, kabaddi ground, lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, and a cycling velodrome.

It will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing, and kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

