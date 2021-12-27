Narendra Modi in Mandi: PM lays foundation of projects worth over 28,000 crore

The prime minister while inaugurating projects worth Rs 28,000 crore, including the Dhaula Sidh hydropower and Renukaji dam projects, said these were a part of the climate-friendly new India and aimed at conserving the environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of various hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Monday. He addressed a rally at Paddal ground, Mandi town, after inaugurating 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore.

Modi also congratulated the Jai Ram Thakur-led government for completing four years in the state. He said the last four years have seen the state transform rapidly under the leadership of the chief minister.

Addressing a public meeting in Mandi, where key works are being inaugurated. https://t.co/ndUbzj8zi2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

According to Prime Minister's Office, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project, lying pending for around three decades. Six states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

"The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," read a PMO official statement.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.

The foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project was also laid by Modi. It is the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year.

He also inaugurated the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually.

Earlier, Modi attended the second ground breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet. The Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Union minister Anurag Thakur were present at the ceremony. He also visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

Here are the key takeaways from the speech:

From solar power to hydro power. From wind power to green hydrogen. The country is working continuously to make full use of every resource of renewable energy The hydropower projects inaugurated are a part of the climate-friendly new India and aim at conserving the environment India had set a target in 2016 to meet 40 percent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today, every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself I have an emotional connect with Himachal Pradesh. Our government is alert to the damage caused to mountains due to plastic. Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, our government is also working on plastic waste management Tourists have a huge responsibility in keeping Himachal clean, free of plastic and other waste. We have to make efforts together to stop the damage plastic is causing to Himachal There are two development models in the state. One is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'. The other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth… There are different ideologies in every country. Today the people of our country are clearly seeing two ideologies. One ideology is of delay and the other ideology is of development. Those who were following the ideology of procrastination never cared about the people living in the mountains We have decided that the age of marriage of daughters should be the same as the age at which sons are allowed to get married. Now daughters will get more time to study and make a career Our government is working with utmost sensitivity, with caution, keeping in mind your every need Himachal Pradesh is one of the most important pharmaceutical hubs in the country and has helped in India medicine export to the world during the pandemic. The state played an important role in sending vaccines to different parts of the country as well as for foreign nations in need The government has decided that children between 15 to 18 years will also be vaccinated from 3 January

With input from agencies

