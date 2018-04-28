Narendra Modi in China: PM's itinerary for Day 2 of Wuhan summit includes walk by East Lake, lunch with Xi Jinping

The second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal "heart-to-heart" summit in Wuhan with Chinese president Xi Jinping began on Saturday morning.

Modi and Xi resumed their one-on-one talks with a walk around the famous East Lake for half an hour. They also witnessed a traditional tea ceremony during their lakeside walk and then went on an hour-long ride in a double-decker boat.

The discussions continue...PM @narendramodi and President Xi Jinping during a walk along the East Lake in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/8HA8rfoG7T — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 28, 2018

The two leaders will end their first-ever informal summit with a one-on-one lunch after which Modi would return to New Delhi. The lunch is expected to begin at 11.40 am (China Standard Time) and end in an hour.

Though informal, the talks on Saturday are expected to be more substantive.

After his Friday's talks with Xi, Modi described them as "fruitful and extensive" that included Sino-India relations and other international issues.

"I am very pleased to meet with Xi in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues," Modi said on Sina Weibo, China's microblogging website.

Earlier on Friday, the two leaders agreed that healthy bilateral ties were important for a better world as they met in the Chinese city Wuhan to reset the ties between the two nations hit by last year's military standoff.

On the opening day of the two-day summit, when the Chinese rolled out the red carpet for Modi, both the leaders said they would want more such informal meetings. Modi invited Xi to India in 2019.

Modi and Xi have said that a healthy India-China ties were imperative to maintain peace and stability in the world.

With inputs from agencies

