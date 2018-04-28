Narendra Modi in China LIVE updates: On the Doka La and boundary issue between India and China, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping agreed that they were happy with the approach taken by their representatives. "They find it to be a fair and reasonable approach. They agreed it is important to maintain peace alongside borders and decided to issue strategic guidelines to their military to this effect," Gokahale said at a media briefing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping took a boat ride, aboard a special double-decker boat, on Saturday. It is expected to be an hour-long ride. Following that, Modi is set to have a one-on-one lunch with Jinping before returning to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping began the second day of their informal summit in Wuhan with a walk around the famous East Lake.
The two leaders held multiple meetings in Wuhan on Friday — the first day of an unprecedented two-day informal summit — to "solidify" the India-China relationship and exchanged views on how the two countries can work together for the benefit of their people and the world.
The 'heart-to-heart' summit in Wuhan - the favourite holiday spot of revolutionary Chinese leader Mao Zedong - is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doka La standoff last year.
Modi who arrived in the central Chinese city early on Friday for the summit began talks soon after Xi received him with a warm shake hand and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum here.
He was welcomed with a classical Chinese dance opera performance after which Xi took him around some of the most historic art collections and cultural relics of China's ancient civilisation. The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks.
"They exchanged views on solidifying our bilateral relationship," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion.
The talks lasted for over two hours overshooting scheduled half an hour time, hinting the seriousness of the discussions, officials said.
The elaborate round of talks between the two leaders on the first day ended with dinner diplomacy. Xi hosted a banquet in honour of Modi at the famous East lake. Xi in a gesture of warmth and friendship walked with Modi to the car to see him off.
The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexed problems like the boundary question and other issues.
During the talks, Modi offered to host the next informal summit with Xi in India in 2019. "I'll be happy, if in 2019, we can have such informal summit in India," Modi told Xi.
The Chinese president said he believes in future and they can meet in a format like this from time to time.
Modi hailed the centuries old Sino-India ties and said India and China have the responsibility to work for 40 percent of the world population and the two sides have a big opportunity to work together for the benefit of their people and the world.
He recalled that during the 2000 years of history, India and China together provided momentum and strength to the world economy and dominated it for around 1600 years. "The two countries together constituted for about 50 per cent of the world economy and another 50 percent was shared by rest of the world for 1600 years," the prime minister said.
Modi also said the people of India felt proud that Xi has twice received him out of the capital.
Xi told Modi that their meeting opens a new chapter for bilateral ties.
He emphasised the two sides should look at the big picture of China-India relationship from a strategic angle and ensure their relationship continue to move forward in a positive direction.
"The friendship between the two countries should continue to grow like the Yangtze and Ganges flowing forward forever," China's state-run CCTV quoted Xi as saying.
"We see a fast pace and bright future for China-India cooperation," Xi told Modi, who is in China on his fourth visit after he came to power in 2014.
"China and India need to maintain a strong focus on national development, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, work together for our respective national revitalisation to build the stability, development, prosperity and make positive contributions for global peace and development," Xi said, adding that in the past five years China-India relations have maintained a good momentum.
"India and China have a combined population of 2.6 billion which provides enormous potential for development. Our two countries' influence in the world and region is steadily on the rise, looking ahead we see a fast pace and bright future for China-India cooperation," Xi told Modi.
"As we meet, the international security is at a crucial period of adjustment. China and India are both important engines for global growth and we are central pillars for promoting a multi-polar and globalised world. A good China-India relationship is an important and positive factor for maintaining peace and stability in the world," he added.
Xi's comments assume significance as it came at a time when the US and other major economies have taken a number of protectionist measures.
The Trump administration has recently announced hefty import tariffs on aluminium and steel besides about $ 50 billion worth of Chinese imports across 1,300 categories of products to counter China's trade practices.
India maintains that protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and favours an economic globalisation which is more open, inclusive and equitable.
On Saturday, the two leaders will resume their one-on-one talks. They will begin their day with a walk around the East Lake for half an hour and then go for an hour ride in a double decker boat and end their first-ever informal summit with a one-on-one lunch after which Modi would return home.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 10:04 AM
Highlights
Modi, Jinping concur it is important to maintain peace alongside borders
On the Doka La and boundary issue between India and China, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping agreed that they were happy with the approach taken by their representatives. "They find it to be a fair and reasonable approach. They agreed it is important to maintain peace alongside borders and decided to issue strategic guidelines to their military to this effect," Gokahale said at a media briefing.
WATCH: Modi, Jinping go on a boat ride
After taking a walk near the East Lake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are taking a boat ride. It is expected to be an hour-long ride aboard the double-decker boat.
Narendra Modi begins Day 2 of the informal summit in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun Day 2 of his informal Wuhan summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping with a walk around the famous East Lake.
Updates for 28 April, 2018 begin here
Modi lays stress on joint global leadership based on new 'Panchsheel'
In the opening statements of the delegation-level talks, Modi laid clear emphasis on the global leadership role for both nations whom he described as "two major powers". The Indian prime minister also floated his own five-point (Panchsheel) agenda for the bilateral relationship that, he said, will be dependent on shared vision, better communication, strong relationship, shared thought process and shared resolve.
This path, he posited, will be enough to bring global peace, stability and prosperity. What's immediately is apparent is that Modi is using the summit to not only normalise relationship after the Doka La setback but also laying the roadmap for global leadership based on the convergence of aims and goals. Modi also sought to make the informal summit an annual affair and invited Xi for the next chapter in India.
Happy if we can have next informal summit in India: PM
"I hope such informal summits become a tradition between both nations. I will be happy if, in 2019, we can have such an informal summit in India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hubei
Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping hold delegation-level talks in Hubei, PM thanks Jinping for 'grand welcome'
"I am thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the grand welcome and the fruitful talks," Narendra Modi said during delegation-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hubei. "The people of India feel really proud that I'm the first prime minister of India, for whom, you (Chinese president) have come out of the capital twice to receive me," he added about the welcome.
"We represent over 40 percent of the world population, so this is a meet between two major world players," Modi said about the importance of the summit between the two leaders. "The economies of India and China have given shape to the global economy for 1,600 years," he added.
Expect honest assessment of ties as leaders begin "informal" interaction
The note of "informality" was set as soon as prime minister Modi stepped into the East Lake Guest House on Friday afternoon where president Xi was waiting for him. A firm handshake before the waiting media later, both leaders paused to appreciate a dance performance by a local troupe. Modi and Xi seemed relaxed in their interaction.
The two leaders then sat across the table to inaugurate the talks, accompanied only by their interpreters. The entire setup was "carefully casual", and it was hard to escape the well-rehearsed steps. This would also be the underlying theme of talks, where under the garb of relaxed atmosphere, both leaders may engage in honest assessment of ties.
'Why is Modi govt clueless and incapable to send a strong message to China?' asks Randeep Singh Surjewala
The Congress asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to confront China over the Doka La issue during his two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a series of tweets, the party's communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Modi government and accused it of being incapable of sending a strong message to China.
'India wants to hear you talk about crucial issues'
Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi over his "no agenda" meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping. He said that India wanted to him Modi talk about "crucial issues" like Doka La and China Pakistan Eco Corridor, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "You have our support," he said.
Read more here
Culture of India, China based along river banks: Modi
"The culture of both India and China is based along the river banks. If we talk about Mohenjo Daro and Harappa civilisations in India, all the development happened along river banks," ANI quoted Narendra Modi as saying during the informal meeting with Xi Jinping.
Visited Wuhan when I was Gujarat CM, says Narendra Modi
"When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to visit Wuhan. I had heard a lot about the Three Gorges Dam. The speed with which you constructed it and the scale inspired me. So I came on a study tour, spent a day at the dam," ANI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as telling President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.
Image courtesy. Twitter@PIB_India
Have studied China's growth story very closely, our cultures similar: Narendra Modi tells Xi Jinping - CNN-News18
Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks forward to Modi-Xi meeting
Modi to get tour of Hubei Provincial Museum
Later on Friday afternoon, Modi will get a tour of ancient Chinese artefacts at the Hubei Provincial Museum, followed by what is scheduled to be a 40-minute meeting with Xi and then dinner, according to the external affairs ministry.
— Reuters
Modi-Xi meet set to begin in an hour
We are about one hour away from the first of several meetings planned between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping during the former's two-day visit to Wuhan.
Wuhan and the Mao connection
The Modi-Xi summit, we have been told ad nauseum, will be held in a relaxed setting within an "informal format". The two leaders might even enjoy a boat ride on East Lake.
Incidentally, 52 years ago, Mao Zedong, then 73 years old, dived into the Yangtze river in the city of Wuhan since he was keen to prove his fitness to doubters within his party. That event was reportedly held amid blazing publicity and in front of thousands of avid supporters. Some reports even claim Chairman Mao apparently swam for 65 km in 15 minutes, cementing his stronghold over the party and adding to his legend. According to a report in South China Morning Post, "The water of the river seemed to be smiling that day."
It's unclear whether Xi is planning such a stunt.
Congress taunts Modi over Doka La
What is expected today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday and hold free-flowing talks at Mao Zedong's villa in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The two leaders will begin their engagement at 3.30 pm, at the Hubei Provincial Museum and take a tour of the site for around an hour. Xi and Modi will hold another meeting at 6 pm, with delegations from both sides being present. This will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Chinese president.
IANS
Not really 'agenda-free' talks, both leaders may focus on trade ties
Though the Indian media has understandably focused on the state of bilateral ties and speculated on issues such as border dispute, India's joining of BRI and even Nirav Modi, for the long part of their "informal discussion" in a "friendly" setting, both Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are likely to discuss strategic issues in the international context that concern both nations. Modi had clearly hinted at that possibility before boarding the Wuhan-bound flight.
In the various news briefings leading to the talks, China too has played up this aspect. Behind all the signaling about "agenda-free" talks, it is clear that Modi and Xi would be stressing on ways to tackle the challenges arising out of protectionist impulses in the US. This would be the broad agenda. The relaxed atmosphere may even provide both leaders the opportunity to assess mutual trade ties where India has long been demanding a more level-playing field. Trade drives bilateral ties. If India manages to persuade China to open up its domestic market for Indian manufactured products (not just raw materials), that could pave the way for a true 'reset'.
'Heart-to-heart' summit marks Narendra Modi's fourth visit to China since he became prime minister
The visit for the 'heart-to-heart' summit is Narendra Modi's fourth to China since he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on 9-10 June.
China is 'wooing' India because Donald Trump's moves have left it no choice
As Narendra Modi lands in Wuhan for a much-anticipated one-on-one with Xi Jinping, it is worth exploring the motivations that have driven China to the discussion table. It is a stretch to assume that Beijing, which refuses to consider India as its equal and never fails to be condescending about the economic and military power differential, would suddenly warm up to its neighbour out of "goodwill". China doesn't do "goodwill".
Its actions (not just under Xi but specially under him) are guided by a pragmatic cost-benefit ratio, and are based on a Sino-centric geopolitical strategy that seeks — through assertive maritime, expansionist and revisionist policies — to restore the Middle Kingdom to its "lost glory".
Click here to read more
Narendra Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping will be critical step forward in India-China ties, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam tourism minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "crucial" visit to China. In a tweet, Sarma said, "Ever since you took over the reigns of India, her glory has constantly soared. I am sure your meeting with President Xi Jinping will be a critical step forward in India's ties with China."
Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to hold one-on-one talks at 3.30 pm (China time) - ANI
Modi-Xi talks aimed at giving 'honest try' to work out India-China understanding
Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping will hold the two-day informal summit in Wuhan from Friday during which both the leaders will try to work out a new paradigm for the bilateral ties bogged down with a host of disputes and differences.
While no major agreements are expected to be reached at the summit, both Indian and Chinese sides have indicated that the meeting is aimed at giving an "honest try" by the two leaders to work out an understanding at the top on the future course of relations.
Click here to read more
'Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted what is likely to be discussed during the informal summit between him and Chinese president Xi Jinping.
Narendra Modi arrived in China after midnight for 'heart-to-heart' informal summit with Xi Jinping
According to officials, the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is an attempt to forge consensus to resolve the issues with follow up actions by officials than announcing any agreements.
09:59 (IST)
Modi, Jinping concur it is important to maintain peace alongside borders
On the Doka La and boundary issue between India and China, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping agreed that they were happy with the approach taken by their representatives. "They find it to be a fair and reasonable approach. They agreed it is important to maintain peace alongside borders and decided to issue strategic guidelines to their military to this effect," Gokahale said at a media briefing.
09:43 (IST)
Modi to visit China again in June
The first informal summit in Wuhan between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping is set to conclude on Saturday with a one-on-one lunch with the Chinese president. This marks the fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is due to visit the country again to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held at Qingdao city on 9-10 June.
09:33 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping during boat ride on East Lake
09:30 (IST)
09:24 (IST)
RECAP: Will be happy to host summit next year, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told President Xi jinping that he will be happy to host the next informal summit in India next year.
09:18 (IST)
WATCH: Modi, Jinping have tea near East Lake
Chinese president Xi Jinping hosted a tea ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday near the East Lake, before their boat ride on the lake.
09:11 (IST)
Visuals from Modi, Jinping's walk around East Lake in Wuhan
09:03 (IST)
Modi to return to India after lunch with Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to have a one-on-one lunch with Chinese president Xi Jinping, after which he will return to India.
09:02 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi treated to rendition of Hindi song 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi'
During a guided tour of the Hubei Provincial Museum on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated to a rendition of the 1982 song 'Tu Tu Hai Wohi' from the movie Yeh Vaada Raha.
08:48 (IST)
Vijay Gokhale to brief media at 10 am
According to News18, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will brief the media at 10 am about Modi's visit to Wuhan to "solidify" bilateral relations between India and China. The two leaders are set to conclude the two-day informal Wuhan summit today, seen as an effort to rejuvenate ties that were marred by the 72-day long Doka La standoff last year.
08:43 (IST)
WATCH: Modi, Jinping go on a boat ride
After taking a walk near the East Lake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are taking a boat ride. It is expected to be an hour-long ride aboard the double-decker boat.
08:38 (IST)
Narendra Modi begins Day 2 of the informal summit in China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun Day 2 of his informal Wuhan summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping with a walk around the famous East Lake.
08:37 (IST)
Updates for 28 April, 2018 begin here
08:30 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping begin 2nd day 'heart-to-heart' summit in Wuhan
08:29 (IST)
Updates begin for 28 April, Saturday
17:30 (IST)
People of India are proud that Chinese President Xi has gone out of his way to receive him twice, tweets MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
17:20 (IST)
Willing to use consensus of leaders to increase mutual trust between nations: PLA
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping held an informal summit in Wuhan, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) struck a positive note about China-India ties, reports Economic Times.
"Although the relations between the two militaries still face some difficulties and obstacles, we are willing to use the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries as guidelines to deepen our understanding, increase mutual trust, make proper differences, and continuously accumulate the positive energy of the healthy and stable development of the relations between the two militaries," PLA's Senior Colonel Wu Qian said to the media.
"It is the common wish of both peoples to stabilize the relations between the Chinese and Indian armed forces and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Wu added.
16:50 (IST)
Modi stresses on both nations' past glory but that is a tricky terrain
In calling for joint global leadership, prime minister Modi stressed on the fact that both nations represent 40 percent of the global population. Improving their lot would automatically have a positive global effect. "We have the responsibility to work for 40 percent of the world population, this means trying to successfully get the world rid of many problems. To work together towards this is a big opportunity for us," he said, according to reports.
Modi also pointed out that for 1,600 years, India and China had led global economy. He also stressed on other areas of convergence, such as the dovetailing of 'New India' and 'New Era with Chinese characteristics". According to him, if both countries work towards this joint vision, then it would benefit the entire world and cement Sino-Indian global leadership status.
Using the past as a template to remodel the future is a recurrent theme for both Modi and Xi. Both leaders believe that it is incumbent upon them to restore their civilisational status as power centres. While this may present a tangible goal, such revisionism may bring its own set of problems. India would know better than most how such revisionism results in assertive behaviour and how it poses problems for the neighbours.
16:24 (IST)
Not just China, we want to be friendly with every neighbouring country, says Rajnath Singh
"It is not just China, we want to be friendly with every neighbouring country. Our prime minister has been doing everything he can so that our relationship with neighbours becomes better," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said to ANI
16:22 (IST)
America's protectionist policy is not a good news for India and China, nations need to prioritize development, says analyst
The rendezvous between Modi and Xi at the heart of China was a sign enough that the two countries were willing for a new start in their tense relationship.
"It is an important meeting between both the leaders. Development is the most important topic for the leaders of these two countries," Long Xingchun, Director of the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University, told IANS.
"India can achieve its goal and become a global power in the world with the help of China. China is rich and stronger than India but we also have so many domestic problems to deal with. "The two countries need to prioritize development. Now, America's protectionist policy is not a good news for India and China," Long said. —IANS
16:11 (IST)
Modi lays stress on joint global leadership based on new 'Panchsheel'
In the opening statements of the delegation-level talks, Modi laid clear emphasis on the global leadership role for both nations whom he described as "two major powers". The Indian prime minister also floated his own five-point (Panchsheel) agenda for the bilateral relationship that, he said, will be dependent on shared vision, better communication, strong relationship, shared thought process and shared resolve.
This path, he posited, will be enough to bring global peace, stability and prosperity. What's immediately is apparent is that Modi is using the summit to not only normalise relationship after the Doka La setback but also laying the roadmap for global leadership based on the convergence of aims and goals. Modi also sought to make the informal summit an annual affair and invited Xi for the next chapter in India.
16:06 (IST)
MEA shares document on history of India-China bilateral ties
16:01 (IST)
Happy if we can have next informal summit in India: PM
"I hope such informal summits become a tradition between both nations. I will be happy if, in 2019, we can have such an informal summit in India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hubei
15:59 (IST)
Watch delegation-level talks between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping in Hubei here:
15:55 (IST)
World peace is important for both India and China: PM
"China talks about a new era and I am working for a new India. World peace is important and both India and China have to work for the same and make all possible contributions," Modi said during delegation-level talks in Hubei.
"The five positive elements of this relationship are thought, communication, support, commitment and shared vision. These can be the basis for world peace and stability," he also said at the talks, according to News18.
15:49 (IST)
Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping hold delegation-level talks in Hubei, PM thanks Jinping for 'grand welcome'
"I am thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the grand welcome and the fruitful talks," Narendra Modi said during delegation-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hubei. "The people of India feel really proud that I'm the first prime minister of India, for whom, you (Chinese president) have come out of the capital twice to receive me," he added about the welcome.
"We represent over 40 percent of the world population, so this is a meet between two major world players," Modi said about the importance of the summit between the two leaders. "The economies of India and China have given shape to the global economy for 1,600 years," he added.
15:40 (IST)
Good beginning is half the job done
Wuhan and its importance in the history of Chinese culture became the first topic of discussion as Xi sat down with Modi at the Wuhan museum in Hubei province. On XI's indication that he had set the meeting in Wuhan since PM Modi had previously not visited the place, Modi pointed out that he had visited the Hubei province as part of a study tour during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.
"When I was the CM of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to visit this province. I had heard a lot about the Three Gorges Dam. The speed with which you constructed it and the scale inspired me. So I came on a study tour, spent a day at the dam: PM Modi to President Xi Jinping", he told Xi, according to ANI.
These are opening remarks and it is obvious that the meaty part of the discussions will be held off camera. But at the same time, the exchange gives us an insight into the way these apparently non-structured talks would be structured. Xi clearly tried to play the attentive host, and Modi returned the compliment with interest. This is important, because beyond civility, the personal chemistry of leaders will set the course of informal talks. A good beginning is half the job done.
15:37 (IST)
PM Modi tweets about meet with Xi Jinping in Wuhan
"Furthering India-China cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping meet in Wuhan," the PMOIndia account tweeted about the summit.
15:34 (IST)
Expect honest assessment of ties as leaders begin "informal" interaction
The note of "informality" was set as soon as prime minister Modi stepped into the East Lake Guest House on Friday afternoon where president Xi was waiting for him. A firm handshake before the waiting media later, both leaders paused to appreciate a dance performance by a local troupe. Modi and Xi seemed relaxed in their interaction.
The two leaders then sat across the table to inaugurate the talks, accompanied only by their interpreters. The entire setup was "carefully casual", and it was hard to escape the well-rehearsed steps. This would also be the underlying theme of talks, where under the garb of relaxed atmosphere, both leaders may engage in honest assessment of ties.
15:30 (IST)
Xi Jinping with Narendra Modi on a tour of the exhibition of Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure displayed at the Hubei Provincial Museum, in Wuhan
15:25 (IST)
'Why is Modi govt clueless and incapable to send a strong message to China?' asks Randeep Singh Surjewala
The Congress asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to confront China over the Doka La issue during his two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a series of tweets, the party's communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the Modi government and accused it of being incapable of sending a strong message to China.
15:20 (IST)
Visuals of Modi's visit to Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan
15:13 (IST)
MEA spokesperson tweets images of cultural programme at Hubei Provincial Museum
"India and China's cultural connect go back many centuries and is reflected in present times through the popularity of Bollywood, Yoga and other aspects of Indian culture," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while sharing visuals of the cultural programme at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan.
14:41 (IST)
'India wants to hear you talk about crucial issues'
Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi over his "no agenda" meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping. He said that India wanted to him Modi talk about "crucial issues" like Doka La and China Pakistan Eco Corridor, which passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "You have our support," he said.
Read more here
14:27 (IST)
Culture of India, China based along river banks: Modi
"The culture of both India and China is based along the river banks. If we talk about Mohenjo Daro and Harappa civilisations in India, all the development happened along river banks," ANI quoted Narendra Modi as saying during the informal meeting with Xi Jinping.
14:01 (IST)
Visited Wuhan when I was Gujarat CM, says Narendra Modi
"When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had the opportunity to visit Wuhan. I had heard a lot about the Three Gorges Dam. The speed with which you constructed it and the scale inspired me. So I came on a study tour, spent a day at the dam," ANI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as telling President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.
Image courtesy. Twitter@PIB_India
13:42 (IST)
Have studied China's growth story very closely, our cultures similar: Narendra Modi tells Xi Jinping - CNN-News18
13:22 (IST)
Watch: Modi, Xi witness cultural programme at Hubei Provincial Museum
13:06 (IST)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan looks forward to Modi-Xi meeting
12:47 (IST)
12:17 (IST)
Modi to get tour of Hubei Provincial Museum
Later on Friday afternoon, Modi will get a tour of ancient Chinese artefacts at the Hubei Provincial Museum, followed by what is scheduled to be a 40-minute meeting with Xi and then dinner, according to the external affairs ministry.
— Reuters
12:02 (IST)
Modi-Xi meet set to begin in an hour
We are about one hour away from the first of several meetings planned between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping during the former's two-day visit to Wuhan.
11:57 (IST)
Meet to promote free trade, strengthen unity, and uphold the principles of equity and justice: People's Daily
11:39 (IST)
Wuhan and the Mao connection
The Modi-Xi summit, we have been told ad nauseum, will be held in a relaxed setting within an "informal format". The two leaders might even enjoy a boat ride on East Lake.
Incidentally, 52 years ago, Mao Zedong, then 73 years old, dived into the Yangtze river in the city of Wuhan since he was keen to prove his fitness to doubters within his party. That event was reportedly held amid blazing publicity and in front of thousands of avid supporters. Some reports even claim Chairman Mao apparently swam for 65 km in 15 minutes, cementing his stronghold over the party and adding to his legend. According to a report in South China Morning Post, "The water of the river seemed to be smiling that day."
It's unclear whether Xi is planning such a stunt.
11:30 (IST)
Congress taunts Modi over Doka La
11:20 (IST)
What is expected today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday and hold free-flowing talks at Mao Zedong's villa in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The two leaders will begin their engagement at 3.30 pm, at the Hubei Provincial Museum and take a tour of the site for around an hour. Xi and Modi will hold another meeting at 6 pm, with delegations from both sides being present. This will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Chinese president.
IANS
11:02 (IST)
Not really 'agenda-free' talks, both leaders may focus on trade ties
Though the Indian media has understandably focused on the state of bilateral ties and speculated on issues such as border dispute, India's joining of BRI and even Nirav Modi, for the long part of their "informal discussion" in a "friendly" setting, both Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping are likely to discuss strategic issues in the international context that concern both nations. Modi had clearly hinted at that possibility before boarding the Wuhan-bound flight.
In the various news briefings leading to the talks, China too has played up this aspect. Behind all the signaling about "agenda-free" talks, it is clear that Modi and Xi would be stressing on ways to tackle the challenges arising out of protectionist impulses in the US. This would be the broad agenda. The relaxed atmosphere may even provide both leaders the opportunity to assess mutual trade ties where India has long been demanding a more level-playing field. Trade drives bilateral ties. If India manages to persuade China to open up its domestic market for Indian manufactured products (not just raw materials), that could pave the way for a true 'reset'.
10:43 (IST)
'Heart-to-heart' summit marks Narendra Modi's fourth visit to China since he became prime minister
The visit for the 'heart-to-heart' summit is Narendra Modi's fourth to China since he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on 9-10 June.
10:35 (IST)
China is 'wooing' India because Donald Trump's moves have left it no choice
As Narendra Modi lands in Wuhan for a much-anticipated one-on-one with Xi Jinping, it is worth exploring the motivations that have driven China to the discussion table. It is a stretch to assume that Beijing, which refuses to consider India as its equal and never fails to be condescending about the economic and military power differential, would suddenly warm up to its neighbour out of "goodwill". China doesn't do "goodwill".
Its actions (not just under Xi but specially under him) are guided by a pragmatic cost-benefit ratio, and are based on a Sino-centric geopolitical strategy that seeks — through assertive maritime, expansionist and revisionist policies — to restore the Middle Kingdom to its "lost glory".
Click here to read more
10:16 (IST)
Narendra Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping will be critical step forward in India-China ties, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam tourism minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "crucial" visit to China. In a tweet, Sarma said, "Ever since you took over the reigns of India, her glory has constantly soared. I am sure your meeting with President Xi Jinping will be a critical step forward in India's ties with China."