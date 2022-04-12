Narendra Modi congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, says 'India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror'

Appointment of Shehbaz Sharif to the post of Pakistan prime minister has brought to end a political crisis and uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against Imran Khan on 8 March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif who was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. In a post, minutes after the new Pakistan PM took oath, PM Modi took to Twitter and told Shehbaz Sharif to "ensure the well-being and prosperity" of people of both the neighbouring countries.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi tweeted.

On Monday, 11 April, 2022, Pakistan Parliament on elected unopposed Shehbaz Sharif, younger brother of three-time PM Nawaz Sharif, as the 23rd prime minister of the country.

The appointment of Shehbaz Sharif to the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan has brought to an end the political crisis and uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against former PM Imran Khan on 8 March.

During the session of National Assembly of Pakistan in which the new PM was elected, Shehaz got a total of 174 votes, two more than 172 votes which were mandatory to be elected. The Pakistan assembly has 342 members.

"Sharif has secured 174 votes and has been declared as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," announced Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Shehbaz, 70, was the lone candidate in the race for the post of Prime Minister after former foreign minister and Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stepped out of the election. Earlier on Monday, PTI announced that the party would boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Addressing the House as the Prime Minister, Shehbaz said he wants good relations with India but it could not be achieved without a resolution on the Kashmir issue.

"We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved," Shehbaz Sharif said. The new Pakistan PM also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that India and Pakistan could focus on tackling poverty, unemployment, shortage of medicines among other problems.

"Why do we want our coming generations to suffer. Come, let's resolve the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions and Kashmiris' expectations, so that we are able to end poverty on both sides of the border," Shehbaz added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also took a jibe at his predecessor Imran Khan for not making "serious and diplomatic efforts" when India abrogated Article 370 in August 2019.

