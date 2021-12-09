Narendra Modi commemorates first meet of Constituent Assembly; pays tribute to members of drafting panel

The Constituent Assembly spent two years, 11 months and 17 days to complete the historic task to of drafting the Constitution for the newly-independent nation

On this day on 9 December 1946, members of the Constituent Assembly met in New Delhi to begin drafting the Indian Constitution. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Thursday to commemorate the historic occasion and paid tribute to the stalwart personalities who drafted the Constitution of the country.

Today, 75 years ago our Constituent Assembly met for the first time. Distinguished people from different parts of India, different backgrounds and even differing ideologies came together with one aim- to give the people of India a worthy Constitution. Tributes to these greats. pic.twitter.com/JfJUFw2ThK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Modi also wrote that the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly saw people from different distinguished backgrounds and differing ideologies come together to draft a "worthy Constitution" for the people. He also urged the youth of the country to push themselves and gain more knowledge about all the stalwarts who attended the historic meeting.

Modi also made a special mention about the president of the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly, Dr Sachchidananda Sinha, who was introduced and conducted to the chair by Acharya Kriplani.

The first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was Presided over by Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, who was the eldest member of the Assembly. He was introduced and conducted to the Chair by Acharya Kripalani. pic.twitter.com/VWuNJDjBYq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Some facts about the Constituent Assembly:

On 9 December 1946 the Constituent Assembly met for the first time at the Constitution Hall of Parliament House, now known as the Central Hall.

The total number of members in the Assembly at that time was 389, which was reduced to 299 after the Partition.

The Interim President of the Constituent Assembly was Dr Sachchidananda Sinha. The meeting, which saw 207 members attend and register their credentials, was the start of the Assembly's work towards drafting the Constitution.

The Constituent Assembly spent two years, 11 months and 17 days to complete the historic task to of drafting the Constitution for the newly-independent nation. During the time period, the Assembly met for 11 sessions. The Constituent Assembly spent a total of 114 days on the consideration of the draft of the document alone.

The Objectives Resolution was moved by the then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on 13 December, 1946. It was adopted unanimously as the Preamble on 22 January, 1947.

On 15 August 1947, the Assembly took over as the Legislative Assembly of independent India.

The Constitution was adopted by the Assembly on 26 November, 1949, which is marked as Constitution Day in the country. The document came into force on 26 January, 1950, which has been marked Republic Day in the country since then.

