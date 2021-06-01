Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal who has been admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, he may not be joining the meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over a crucial meeting on decisions related to Class 12 board exams today (Tuesday) along with Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh and other senior officials, media reported quoting unnamed government sources.

"PM Modi would be briefed on all possible options post extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders," News18 reported. However, several news reports also said that any decision is unlikely today.

Tuesday's meeting will be held in the backdrop of growing uncertainty over the CBSE and state board Class 12 Board exams, and growing clamour to cancel the exams. A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamata Sharma, asking all stakeholders to call off the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year. The petitioner has requested the apex court to advise the board to declare the results based on past assessment.

The central government is expected to give its final answer to the court on 3 June.

As for today's meeting, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal may not be joining as he has been admitted to AIIMS following complications due to COVID-19 . According to News18, Singh might attend the meeting.

The Union defence minister was the chair of the high-level meeting held on 22 May on board exams held between chief ministers, Union minister and govt and board officials.

In a meeting held last month on Class 12 board exams, several states had reportedly favoured organising exams in the same schools where the students were enrolled into. Usually, students are allotted centres, which are different from the schools they are enrolled.

However, in the past, both Delhi and Maharashtra have sought alternatives to exams.

“Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation and the projection that children are vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus , the option of a 'non-examination route' for class 12th students should be actively examined,” Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said earlier.

According to reports, UP and Tamil Nadu are among states who claim to be ready to hold exams. Bihar has already held exams and declared results too while Chhattisgarh Board exams started today.