Narendra Modi calls Sweden valued partner in Make in India, says greater defence ties, cybersecurity cooperation on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sweden India's natural partner in Make in India project, saying Stockholm's increasing contribution in India's development was "a proud moment" for all of us.

The prime minister was making a joint statement with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven at Stockholm on Tuesday. This is Modi's maiden visit to Sweden and he is also the first Indian premiere to visit the country in the last 30 years.

After holding bilateral talks with Lovfan, Modi said that India's relationship with Sweden was "a perfect match". He also thanked the Swedish prime minister and the people of Sweden for their warm welcome.

Modi said the duo, in their talks, focused on how Sweden can help India in its development journey. The two sides have agreed an innovation partnership and a Joint Action Plan, he said.

Modi said India and Sweden have agreed to strengthen their defence and security cooperation, including in areas of defence production and cyber security.

"Defence cooperation is the biggest pillar in our relations. Sweden has been our valuable partner in this sector for years. We have now mutually decided to increase our cooperation this sector, particularly in the field of cyber security”, the prime minister added.

Recalling Stockholm’s contribution in Make in India project, the prime minister said ,"Sweden has been a strong contributor to our 'Make in India' program. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven himself led a big delegation to the Mumbai summit in 2016. It is a proud moment for all Indians, to see immense co-operation from Sweden".

Modi also said that Sweden's contribution in development of India will be a win-win situation for both the countries.

"The most important theme of our talks was how increasing Sweden’s investment in India will be a win-win situation for both the countries. We also stressed on increasing co-operation in terms of innovations, investments and start-ups. It will be honour for New Delhi to encourage Sweden's co-operation".

On his part, Swedish prime minister lauded India "global power" and said the two countries are a "perfect match". There has been an intensification of cooperation in areas such as green technology and smart cities. Lofven said India and Sweden have agreed to work on a security agreement.

A press update on the Government Offices of Sweden official portal said: "Areas of expertise including the environment, renewable energy, health, research and innovation are at the heart of the discussions on Sweden and India’s continued bilateral cooperation."

The article also mentioned the increasing bilateral trade between the two countries, adding that it paved the path for increased growth.

Modi arrived in Stockholm on Tuesday, the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He is first Indian premier to visit the Nordic nation in 30 years.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport. Modi and Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

In afternoon, he called on Swedish King Carl XVI Gusta , and they exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

Later he will interact with top business leaders and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.

India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on Wednesday. The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

From Sweden, Modi will travel to the UK where he will also attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May. He will have a brief stopover at Berlin, Germany, on 20 April on his way back home.

