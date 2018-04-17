Narendra Modi in Stockholm: PM discusses bilateral cooperation with King Carl XVI Gustaf

Stockholm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf on Tuesday, and they exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

Modi arrived in the Swedish capital on Monday, making it the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport. Modi and Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel. They will hold bilateral meetings, and Modi will later also meet leaders of four other Nordic nations.

"10 engagements in 10 hours- a hectic day begins for PM @narendramodi in Stockholm! Call on King of Sweden, bilateral meeting with @SwedishPM & 4 Nordic countries' leaders, roundtable meeting with Swedish CEOs, call by Leader of Opposition, India-Nordic Summit and Community event," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"Royal start to the day! PM @narendramodi called on His Majesty the King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Leaders exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors," Kumar said.

Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Earlier, ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi that he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.

Modi had said he and Lofven would interact with top business leaders of both countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities.

India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on Wednesday. The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

From Sweden, Modi will tonight travel to the UK where he will also attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May. He will have a brief stopover at Berlin, Germany, on 20 April on his way back home.