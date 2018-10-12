Narendra Modi at NHRC silver jubilee: PM says triple talaq law part of govt's efforts to secure justice for oppressed

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has an important role to play in the government's efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing an event in New Delhi to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of the NHRC, Modi said the government is committed to improve the lives of people by ensuring their rights.

He cited various steps taken by the government in this regard and said the triple talaq legislation is a part of the effort to provide justice to the oppressed.

"I am confident that this key legislation will be accorded approval by Parliament soon," he said.

The bill is pending before the Rajya Sabha, with the Lok Sabha having already passed it.

He also hailed the Ayushmaan Bharat health insurance scheme, saying 50,000 people have benefited from it within two and a half weeks of its launch.